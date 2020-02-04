Amber Rudd joins City firm Teneo to offer "strategic advice"

Former home secretary Amber Rudd today announced she will be joining City PR giant Teneo Blue Rubicon, offering the firm’s clients “strategic advice”, after stepping down as a member of parliament before the December election.

Rudd campaigned for ‘Stronger In’ during the EU referendum, where she worked closely with new Teneo colleague Sir Craig Oliver, who was No.10’s Head of Communications at the time.

Rudd’s brother, Roland Rudd, is head of PR firm Finsbury and the former chairman of Open Britain, a pro-EU group that campaigned for a People’s Vote.

The PR veteran resigned as the chair of Open Britain and the People’s Vote after a boardroom coup launched against the campaign’s leader James McGrory and Tom Baldwin, its communications chief, backfired.

The move prompted mass staff walkouts after it was revealed that Rudd had dismissed the duo in an email.

The former home secretary announced her job at Teneo on Twitter alongside her new role working as a trustee for climate change NGO.

She announced she was resigning from the cabinet and the Conservative Party last September over Boris Johnson’s decision to kick out 21 senior Tories.

A month later she announced she would not stand in December’s general election.