All bets car off: Lamborghini enjoys most profitable year ever despite Covid-19

Lamborghini enjoyed its most profitable year ever in 2020, despite coronavirus restrictions and a two-month shutdown of its Italian factory during the pandemic.

The luxury car retailer delivered 7,430 vehicles in 2020, generating a record turnover of €1.61bn.

Although sales were slightly lower than in 2019, Lamborghini sold more expensive, customised supercars, sending profits soaring.

The United States remained Lamborghini’s top market with 2,224 cars delivered, followed by Germany (607), Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao (604), Japan (600), United Kingdom (517) and Italy (347).

Stephen Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, said: “Our immediate responsiveness, an ideal model mix, and the growing demand for customisation of our products pushed profitability to the highest levels.

“In such a difficult year, the brand demonstrated great strength and continued its growing appeal, bucking the trend in the global luxury industry.”

Winkelmann said 2021 was already off to a flying start, with deliveries in the first two months of this year having surpassed those of the previous pre-pandemic period, and the orders placed thus far already covering nine months of production.