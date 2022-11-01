Ali Omari

Ali Omari – In a recent article we said that a “fat finger” trade at Citi that wiped billions off European shares was carried out by unit overseen by Ali Omari, and that Mr Omari had lost his job as a result. This was incorrect. Mr Omari had no involvement in the trade – indeed he was on holiday at the time – nor was the trade executed by any unit overseen by him. Mr Omari’s resignation from Citi was entirely coincidental – he had accepted a position elsewhere – and was unconnected with the events at Citi. We apologise to Mr Omari for our errors and we have paid him compensation and his legal costs.