Airbus sees higher than expected profits buoyed by jet deliveries

Airbus on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected underlying operating profit for the second quarter and reaffirmed its financial goals for the year, while narrowing down its focus for future production to a single 2026 target.

The world’s largest planemaker said adjusted earnings before interest and tax rose 34 per cent to €1.85bn (£1.58bn) as revenues grew 24 per cent to €15.9bn buoyed by higher jet deliveries.

In a results statement, Airbus said it was progressing well towards a production goal for its best-selling A320neo-family jets to 75 jets a month in 2026, which it reaffirmed.

But it withdrew any public mention of a previously stated interim goal of 65 a month by end-2024.

“Tactical adjustments to production planning will continue to be made as required to meet (the 75-per-month) target rate, which is now the key reference point for the company and the supply chain,” Airbus said.

Industry sources say Airbus is producing about 47 narrow-body A320neo-family jets a month, below an internal planning rate of 55 a month that it had been aiming for by mid-2023.

Airbus reaffirmed production plans for other models.

Analysts forecast quarterly operating profit of €1.73bn on revenues of €15.87bn according to a company-compiled consensus. Previously reported jet deliveries rose 6 per cent to 316 airplanes in the first half.

Airbus reaffirmed full-year targets including 720 commercial deliveries, €6.0bn of adjusted operating profit and free cashflow before M&A and customer financing of €3.0bn.

Shares in Boeing rose earlier after it announced an increase in jet production and posted stronger-than-expected quarterly cashflow, despite fresh charges in its defence unit.

