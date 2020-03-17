Airbus halts production in France and Spain as deep clean begins

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus today said it will halt all production and assembly activities at its sites in France and Spain.



The aerospace giant said the measures will be in place for four days to “allow sufficient time to implement stringent health and safety conditions in terms of hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing”.



Read more: Justice Committee chair calls for Attorney-General to make decision on Airbus bribery probe

The firm said it would also allow employees to work from home where possible to help staff affected by school and childcare closures.



Airbus said it was following guidance from the World Health Organization and local health authorities to help tackle the outbreak of coronavirus.



Employees have been advised only to travel for “business-critical missions”, while anyone returning from a high-risk region must enter quarantine for 14 days.

France and Spain have both rolled out stringent lockdown measures in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

In Spain, people are banned from leaving their homes apart from essential purchases and work.

French authorities have ordered the closure of all bars, restaurants and theatres.



However, the closures will not affect any of the manufacturer’s UK employees.



Read more: Airbus announces 2,300 job cuts in space and defence division

Airbus last month announced plans to cut 2,300 jobs in its defence division, including 357 roles in the UK. Hundreds of jobs are also set to go in France and Spain.



The company blamed a flat space market and postponed defence contracts for the cuts.

