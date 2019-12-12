Air Partner buys security group Redline in £10m deal

Aviation services company Air Partner has bought airport security group Redline, in a £10m deal.

Redline trains security and border control staff at international airports, as well as for critical national infrastructure and events at sports stadiums.

The company is headquartered at the National Security Training Centre at Doncaster Sheffield Airport and employs approximately 100 staff.

Air Partner said it had bought the company to add another string to its bow, allowing it to form a new arm to its business, called Air Partner Safety and Security.

Chief executive Mark Briffa said: “Redline has a world class reputation in the aviation sector for delivering first class security training and solutions to an international customer base.

“Redline is a significant milestone in the development of our new safety and security division.

“This acquisition further extends our services into aviation security, and combined with our existing aviation safety activities, enables us to deliver a compelling suite of aviation safety and security products and services, both physically and digitally, to a high-quality global customer base.”

Analyst at N+1 Singer Greg Poulton said: “The acquisition is transformative for Air Partner’s consulting and training division, now re-named Air Partner Safety and Security, not least because of the proprietary software and e-learning capabilities it adds.

“Based on Redline’s historic performance, post acquisition the Consulting & Training division will represent around 25 per cent of revenue (from 15 per cent) and 15 per cent of operating profit (from six per cent). This is in line with the group’s strategy to diversify revenue and earnings towards this division.”