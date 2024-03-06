London club AFC Wimbledon to host international rugby at Plough Lane

Wimbledon, ENGLAND – JANUARY 30: A general view inside the stadium prior to the Betfred Championship match between London Broncos and Widnes Vikings at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

AFC Wimbledon is set to host international rugby this year with the likes of the USA set to descend on Plough Lane in London, it is to be confirmed on Thursday.

Hosted by LIT7s, the event will feature the likes of the United States, Ireland, Germany, Jamaica and Uganda across men’s and women’s sevens tournaments in south west London.

Great British athletes will also feature ahead of this years Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but they’re set to run out for invitational sides named the Shoguns and Hammerheads.

The British Army and Rugby for Heroes will also field sides.

Wimbledon goes oval shaped

It comes in the absence of the London 7s, which were ditched by World Rugby when the sport’s governing body reshuffled its international schedule.

And it is set to provide the likes of the USA with preparation ahead of this year’s Olympic Games, where the Stade de France will host the sevens.

Mike Friday, Head Coach of USA 7s, says why he is entering his teams: “This will be a fantastic event and much needed in the 7s calendar in England with London 7s not taking place this year.

“It is a real opportunity for international teams to find valuable competition time for players in the lead up to the Paris Olympics.”

Olympic preparation

Ireland player Fergus Jemphrey said: “Highly competitive tournaments like the LIT7s London 7s always brings out the best in the squads and players attending.

“I’m looking forward to this new tournament in May, and playing against some of the best players in the world.”

Former GB player Megan Gaffney said: “At Hammerheads we are always looking to play at a competitive level of rugby so being able to play against International teams and players is always something we look forward to.”

The event is scheduled for 25 May with an official announcement expected on 7 March.

AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane, officially known as the Cherry Red Records Stadium, currently hosts the League Two side as well as Super League rugby outfit London Broncos.