Acid-washed chicken could be on the menu in UK-US trade deal

Environment secretary George Eustice has refused to rule out the prospect of allowing imports of chlorinated chicken and hormone treated beef under a UK-US trade deal.

Food standard legislation post-Brexit has been an ongoing issue in Westminster, with opposition parties claiming the Tories are prepared to allow a diversion from the EU’s stringent rules to strike a trade deal with the US and other countries.

Some US manufacturers wash their chicken in chlorine, while some use hormones in cattle farming – both illegal under EU law.

Eustice told Sky News this morning that the UK had “no plans” to change the law, but would not categorically rule out accepting US food standards in a trade deal.

It comes after City A.M. exclusively revealed on Thursday that Downing Street was considering taking an independent stance on food safety at an upcoming World Trade Organisation meeting.

“Look, the truth is that it is already illegal in this country to sell chlorine washed chicken or indeed hormone beef – that is in our legislation,” Eustice said.

“But the important thing, I would say, is we believe very passionately in this country about our food standards and our animal welfare standards.

“We are absolutely clear as a government that we will not take risks either with our food standards and that when it comes to animal welfare we will be projecting our views on animal welfare on the international stage.”

Eustice also told the BBC today that chlorine washed chicken is becoming less popular among US producers in any case, and that it is now “lactic acid washes” that are more commonly used.

The environment secretary pointed out that this is also done by some UK cattle farmers.

Boris Johnson has in the past said that future UK food safety laws will be “governed by by science and not mumbo jumbo”.

“[US farmers] use other disinfectants such as lactic acid,” Eustice said.

“There is room for a sensible discussion. We also use lactic acid on some species, notably beef.