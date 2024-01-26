Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Access a new secured deposit service for peace of mind

The financial sector periodically faces stability issues, so cash holders may wish to secure their deposits. Consort1’s unique secured deposit service uses the repo market to offer a better option than unsecured bank deposits. This service protects capital with UK Gilts or other securities as collateral, providing safety even if banks fail. Unsecured deposits lack this security — plus, secured deposits can also provide higher returns and extraordinary risk-adjusted returns, and they’re exempt from the UK Bail-In, which can use cash deposits for bank rescues. Banks prefer secured deposits for liquidity and balance sheet benefits as they’re free from liquidity constraints. Consort1’s Secured Deposit Service simplifies the process and offers all the benefits. Visit consort1.com for more information.

* Consort1 is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission.