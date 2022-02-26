Abramovich hands over “stewardship” of Chelsea FC amid Ukraine war

Roman Abramovich has handed over control of Chelsea FC to the trustees of the club’s charitable foundation.

The move comes amid unprecedented pressure on those with ties to Vladimir Putin after the Russian President’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement on the football club’s website, Abramovich wrote: “I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated