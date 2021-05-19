ABI director general to take up partner role at KPMG

Huw Evans, director general at the Association of British Insurers (ABI), will join KPMG as a partner next January in the Big Four firm’s insurance and long-term savings division.

Evans had been director general at the ABI for more than six years, during which he represented the insurance industry through Brexit, Solvency II implementation, pension freedoms and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between 2001 and 2006, Evans served as a special adviser to Prime Minister Tony Blair and Home Secretary David Blunkett before working as a senior manager in RBS’ strategy function until 2008.

Evans said: “The insurance industry and wider financial services sector are rapidly evolving and striving to meet the demands of a new reality being driven by technological advancement, regulatory reform, climate change and the pandemic.

“It has been a privilege to lead the sector in my role as director general and I now look forward to continuing that work with KPMG.”

KPMG partner and head of insurance Simon Ranger added: “I’ve known Huw for many years – he’s an incredibly well-respected figure, holds an impressive depth of industry knowledge and has had the formidable task of steering the insurance industry through monumental change over the past decade.

“We are thrilled to welcome a professional of such calibre to join our team at KPMG.”

The ABI will soon start looking for Evans’ replacement.