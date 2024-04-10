A drop of Whiskey will go down well in a competitive Red Rum

Paul Nicholls runs Sans Bruit in Thursday’s Red Rum Handicap

AFTER plenty of small fields to begin the day’s card, the Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (4.40pm) – always a competitive contest on Day One of the Grand National meeting – provides better each-way betting prospects.

Last year’s winner Dancing On My Own is back to repeat the feat under Rachael Blackmore and recent Grand Annual winner Unexpected Party heads the betting for the Skeltons.

However, I honestly didn’t fancy either of them given the weight they’ll have to carry on bottomless ground after their marks were raised for their big wins.

I’m looking at the featherweights for each-way alternatives who’ll stay well over this two-mile trip and handle the bad ground.

WHISKEYWEALTH has won his last two under talented claimer John Shinnick, both times on heavy ground.

His mark has risen as a result, but he will clearly enjoy the testing Aintree conditions and has a nice racing weight of 10st 8lbs.

Crucially Shinnick can claim his 7lbs on top of that too and he represents decent each-way value at 13/2 for trainer Terence O’Brien.

I also don’t want to let SANS BRUIT go unbacked here.

Paul Nicholls’ six-year-old was a bit disappointing on his first two hurdles starts for the Ditcheat handler but improved over fences when finishing a narrow second at Chepstow on Easter Monday.

He’s always been well-regarded by the yard having won six times in France, including over fences, and chasing should be the making of him on these shores.

With Bryony Frost booked and carrying only 10st 2lbs on the bad ground, he’s another each-way bet for me, with the 7/1 available with Star Sports more than fair.

POINTERS THURSDAY

Whiskeywealth e/w 4.40pm Aintree

Sans Bruit e/w 4.40pm Aintree