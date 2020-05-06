£2bn of 'bounce back' loans for SMEs approved in first 24 hours

More than 69,000 so-called coronavirus bounce back loans were approved on the first day of them being made available via banks.

The approvals equate to over £2bn in loans during the first 24 hours of the bounce back scheme’s launch on Monday, chancellor Rishi Sunak said today.

The seven largest UK banks including HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds, RBS, Santander and Virgin Money received more than 130,000 applications for bounce back loans on Monday.

Under the small business loan scheme, SMEs can apply for loans of up to £50,000 and expect to get the cash within as little as 24 hours.

The government has guaranteed 100 per cent of such loans. Sunak announced them a week ago after criticism banks have been slow to lend out larger sums to small businesses struggling amid coronavirus.

“Small businesses will be the driving force of our recovery from the pandemic, creating jobs and securing economic growth,” Sunak said today.

“These loans will help them bounce back from this crisis – getting money fast – so it’s great to see close to 70,000 businesses benefitting in just the first day.

“It’s vital this speedy progress continues in the days and weeks ahead.”

Lenders are now working to approve the remaining applications for bounce back loans as more pour in.

The scheme allows SMEs hit by coronavirus to apply for a loan worth 25 per cent of their turnover without providing proof they can pay back the sum.

It is designed to help struggling small businesses access cash more quickly to stay afloat during the coronavirus lockdown.

It comes after banks have been criticised for turning down larger coronavirus loan applications.

The government has set aside hundreds of billions of pounds to lend out to businesses with a turnover of up to £45m via UK banks.

But SMEs have slammed lenders for rejecting loan applications over historic profit issues, or where they have fallen to a small loss as a result of issues like late payments.

The bounce back loans are designed to allow small firms to access cash more quickly and easily.

Following the criticism, however, Sunak has overhauled the process for applying for a coronavirus loan. Banks had collectively loaned SMEs £4.1bn as of last Thursday.

And they have sought to simplify the application process by dropping a requirement for firms to predict future earnings.

Meanwhile, chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday signalled he may extend the job retention scheme, which has so far cost the government £8bn in paying furloughed staff’s wages.

However, Sunak may cut the percentage of wages the Treasury pays furloughed staff. Currently that stands at 80 per cent of salaries, up to £2,500.