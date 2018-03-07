Tech City

Cybersecurity start-up edges closer to unicorn status

A cybersecurity firm that has been lauded as one of the UK's most successful start ups is close to achieving "unicorn [...]

7 March 2018
Meet the 26 tech startups that could be the future of the tech industry

An AI-driven cybersecurity company, a fashion industry analytics business and a tech-based language teaching company [...]

7 March 2018
Cybersecurity start-up edges closer to unicorn status

A cybersecurity firm that has been lauded as one of the UK's most successful start ups is close to achieving "unicorn [...]

7 March 2018
Microsoft opens Shoreditch startup space

Microsoft is the latest company eyeing up London's hot shot startups with a $20m (£14.3m) investment in a new [...]

22 February 2018
London's still attracting more foreign tech talent than other EU cities

London remains the most attractive location in Europe for tech talent seeking to move for work, new figures reveal. [...]

16 February 2018
Take a look at the proposals for London's Old Street Roundabout revamp

A major revamp of Old Street roundabout draws a step closer after 39 design ideas for its transformation were [...]

12 February 2018
TLA's Russ Shaw is fortifying London's position as a global tech powerhouse

With a discernibly American twang, tainted softly-British, New York-born Russ Shaw is, perhaps, not who one might [...]

12 February 2018
London will remain tech hub of the world

The eyes of the world were on London earlier this month, as the city’s most iconic buildings were lit up in [...]

30 January 2018
Top dogs: 37 of the hottest startups to watch right now

Nearly 40 UK tech startups have been branded "ones to watch" and will be mentored by top entrepreneurs, founders [...]

25 January 2018
Focus on the property market in Angel, N1

Though the name has pious connotations, the Angel is actually named after a pub. Well, the 17th century Angel [...]

4 January 2018
Let’s get serious about leading the fourth industrial revolution

The abolition of stamp duty for most first-time buyers dominated the headlines after last week’s Budget. [...]

27 November 2017
The majority of entrepreneurs are hunting fresh funding in 2018

The majority of entrepreneurs across the UK are planning to raise cash in the next 12 months, with those outside [...]

20 November 2017
Meet the fifty fastest growing tech firms in the UK

Deliveroo has been crowned the fastest growing tech company in the UK, notching up the biggest upward trajectory [...]

17 November 2017
Tech startups have lost out on foreign talent because of Brexit

Brexit is beginning to bite for tech startups, with a third of innovative firms saying they have lost a potential [...]

16 November 2017
Leaving so soon? UK founders lack big tech exit ambitions

The UK’s tech entrepreneurs are lacking ambition when it comes to building so-called unicorn tech startups, [...]

15 November 2017
