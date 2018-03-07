A cybersecurity firm that has been lauded as one of the UK's most successful start ups is close to achieving "unicorn [...]
An AI-driven cybersecurity company, a fashion industry analytics business and a tech-based language teaching company [...]
Microsoft is the latest company eyeing up London's hot shot startups with a $20m (£14.3m) investment in a new [...]
London remains the most attractive location in Europe for tech talent seeking to move for work, new figures reveal. [...]
A major revamp of Old Street roundabout draws a step closer after 39 design ideas for its transformation were [...]
With a discernibly American twang, tainted softly-British, New York-born Russ Shaw is, perhaps, not who one might [...]
The eyes of the world were on London earlier this month, as the city’s most iconic buildings were lit up in [...]
Nearly 40 UK tech startups have been branded "ones to watch" and will be mentored by top entrepreneurs, founders [...]
Though the name has pious connotations, the Angel is actually named after a pub. Well, the 17th century Angel [...]
The abolition of stamp duty for most first-time buyers dominated the headlines after last week’s Budget. [...]
The majority of entrepreneurs across the UK are planning to raise cash in the next 12 months, with those outside [...]
Deliveroo has been crowned the fastest growing tech company in the UK, notching up the biggest upward trajectory [...]
Brexit is beginning to bite for tech startups, with a third of innovative firms saying they have lost a potential [...]
The UK’s tech entrepreneurs are lacking ambition when it comes to building so-called unicorn tech startups, [...]
