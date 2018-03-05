Skills shortage

Just one fifth of board members at construction companies are women

Just one fifth of board members at construction companies are women

Only one in five members of construction company boards are women, new research has shown. [...]

5 March 2018
Views
226
Meet the seven startups joining Facebook's London incubator

Meet the seven startups joining Facebook's London incubator

A gym where users also help their community and an app for mums are just two of the seven up-and-coming startups [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
873
Net migration declines as number of EU migrants coming to UK drops

Net migration declines as number of EU migrants coming to UK drops

Net migration in the year ending September 2017 hit a similar level to early 2014 with 244,000 more people coming [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
7
Views
1,002
Without foreign workers, we risk watching the capital grind to a halt

Without foreign workers, we risk watching the capital grind to a halt

Throughout its history, London has thrived by attracting people from across the world to the city. [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
485
Link university costs to economic benefit of subjects - education secretary

Link university costs to economic benefit of subjects - education secretary

The government could consider charging cheaper fees for university courses which are deemed of less economic benefit [...]

18 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
604
TLA's Russ Shaw is fortifying London's position as a global tech powerhouse

TLA's Russ Shaw is fortifying London's position as a global tech powerhouse

With a discernibly American twang, tainted softly-British, New York-born Russ Shaw is, perhaps, not who one might [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
50
Views
664
Finding the root of our STEM gender gap

Finding the root of our STEM gender gap

If science teaches us one thing, it is to have a healthy respect for the facts – and the truth is that not enough [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
9
Views
401
Housebuilders remain optimistic about the future

Housebuilders remain optimistic about the future

British housebuilders are setting ambitious growth plans as they remain optimistic about the future, despite [...]

29 January 2018
Shares
32
Views
219
Our position as a tech leader is under threat, it’s back to the classroom

Our position as a tech leader is under threat, it’s back to the classroom

The UK is currently in the grip of a major digital talent shortage. [...]

26 January 2018
Shares
6
Views
348
Facebook's promising to help Europe learn digital skills

Facebook's promising to help Europe learn digital skills

Facebook is the latest US tech giant to jump on the digital skills bandwagon, promising to train one million people [...]

22 January 2018
Shares
19
Views
272
Government efforts to boost tech and science skills are "muddled"

Government efforts to boost tech and science skills are "muddled"

The government's efforts to boost the country's expertise in science, technology engineering and maths - known [...]

17 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
238
UK slips to third most attractive nation for would-be migrant workers

UK slips to third most attractive nation for would-be migrant workers

Canada has leapfrogged Britain among the most attractive work destinations in the world, with European employees [...]

3 January 2018
Shares
27
Views
1,511
Business group warns on UK’s digital skills gap

Business group warns on UK’s digital skills gap

​The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has called on the government to tackle the digital skills shortage [...]

11 December 2017
Shares
26
Views
804
A lack of diversity in engineering could hold up the industrial strategy

A lack of diversity in engineering could hold up the industrial strategy

A lack of diversity in the engineering and technical workforce could be fuelling a recruitment shortage and holding [...]

11 December 2017
Shares
89
Views
420
Financial services firms are bringing jobs back to the UK, says a new study

Financial services firms are bringing jobs back to the UK, says a new study

Never mind Brexit – financial services companies in the UK are bringing their offshored operations home, according [...]

11 December 2017
Shares
9
Views
705

Content tagged with "Skills shortage"