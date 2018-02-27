Gold prices

Look to gold for protection from market turbulence

Look to gold for protection from market turbulence

While the main goal of investing is to grow one’s wealth, cautious investors should consider how to preserve [...]

27 February 2018
Shares
4
Views
392
The price of gold has risen to a fresh four-month high on a weak US dollar

The price of gold has risen to a fresh four-month high on a weak US dollar

The price of gold has climbed to a four-month high today due to a weaker US dollar. [...]

24 January 2018
Shares
15
Views
484
Gold price rises to a four-month high as the US dollar slumps

Gold price rises to a four-month high as the US dollar slumps

The price of gold hit its highest level in four months today as the US dollar dropped. [...]

12 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
1,003
What's next for oil and gold prices in 2018? Here's what analysts said

What's next for oil and gold prices in 2018? Here's what analysts said

Crude oil and gold prices both started the year on a firm footing, but are prices going to keep going up in 2018? [...]

2 January 2018
Shares
43
Views
7,099
Gold prices have hit a three-month high

Gold prices have hit a three-month high

Gold has started 2018 on a positive note as the yellow metal's price rose to its highest in more than three months [...]

2 January 2018
Shares
16
Views
979
Bitcoin steals gold's shine as new investing in bullion drops by a fifth

Bitcoin steals gold's shine as new investing in bullion drops by a fifth

Bitcoin is stealing the spotlight from gold as trading among first-time buyers slid to the lowest point since [...]

5 December 2017
Shares
9
Views
1,472
This fintech company now lets you make payments with gold

This fintech company now lets you make payments with gold

Fintech group Glint has today launched a service which allows customers to own portions of gold bars and make [...]

20 November 2017
Shares
18
Views
1,216
Gold demand in third quarter weakest for eight years

Gold demand in third quarter weakest for eight years

Gold demand dropped to an eight-year low in the third quarter as flows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) weakened [...]

9 November 2017
Views
123
Gold prices slip after Trump unveils his tax plan

Gold prices slip after Trump unveils his tax plan

Gold prices edged down today after a short-lived rise to around $1,314 earlier this week. [...]

28 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
269
Shares in gold miners fall after the yellow metal drops below $1,300

Shares in gold miners fall after the yellow metal drops below $1,300

Shares in gold miners were dragged down today after the yellow metal lost its shine following the US Federal Reserve's [...]

21 September 2017
Shares
15
Views
269
Gold recovers after dipping to a two-week low ahead of the Fed's meeting

Gold recovers after dipping to a two-week low ahead of the Fed's meeting

Gold prices fell to a two-week low late last night as safe haven assets retreated. [...]

19 September 2017
Shares
4
Views
101
Gold is under-owned by investors… for now

Gold is under-owned by investors… for now

Gold remains extremely under-owned by investors despite having a solid track record as a currency of last resort [...]

19 September 2017
Shares
7
Views
741
Gold prices slip further as the US dollar steadies

Gold prices slip further as the US dollar steadies

Gold prices edged lower today after a rally throughout August and early September petered out this week. [...]

14 September 2017
Shares
5
Views
344
Sterling hits one-month high as US dollar falls to fresh 32-month low

Sterling hits one-month high as US dollar falls to fresh 32-month low

Sterling rose to its highest level in more than a month against the US dollar in early afternoon trading today [...]

8 September 2017
Shares
17
Views
1,416
Gold prices have hit an 11-month high as North Korea tensions escalate

Gold prices have hit an 11-month high as North Korea tensions escalate

London-listed gold miners shot up after gold hit an 11-month high today, as investors flocked to safe haven assets [...]

4 September 2017
Shares
8
Views
506

Content tagged with "Gold prices"