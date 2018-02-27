While the main goal of investing is to grow one’s wealth, cautious investors should consider how to preserve [...]
The price of gold has climbed to a four-month high today due to a weaker US dollar. [...]
Crude oil and gold prices both started the year on a firm footing, but are prices going to keep going up in 2018? [...]
Gold has started 2018 on a positive note as the yellow metal's price rose to its highest in more than three months [...]
Bitcoin is stealing the spotlight from gold as trading among first-time buyers slid to the lowest point since [...]
Fintech group Glint has today launched a service which allows customers to own portions of gold bars and make [...]
Gold demand dropped to an eight-year low in the third quarter as flows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) weakened [...]
Gold prices edged down today after a short-lived rise to around $1,314 earlier this week. [...]
Shares in gold miners were dragged down today after the yellow metal lost its shine following the US Federal Reserve's [...]
Gold prices fell to a two-week low late last night as safe haven assets retreated. [...]
Gold remains extremely under-owned by investors despite having a solid track record as a currency of last resort [...]
Gold prices edged lower today after a rally throughout August and early September petered out this week. [...]
Sterling rose to its highest level in more than a month against the US dollar in early afternoon trading today [...]
London-listed gold miners shot up after gold hit an 11-month high today, as investors flocked to safe haven assets [...]
