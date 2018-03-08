FinTech

Fintech leaders predict ethereum's market cap will surpass bitcoin's

Finder.com, a price comparison website, predicts that 2018 will be a big year for ethereum. [...]

8 March 2018
Meet the 26 tech startups that could be the future of the tech industry

An AI-driven cybersecurity company, a fashion industry analytics business and a tech-based language teaching company [...]

7 March 2018
Foreign M&A interest in UK dies down after post-Brexit hype

Interest in UK companies from foreign buyers died down last year from its post-Brexit surge, while the UK boosted [...]

6 March 2018
A new fintech firm aiming to improve capital markets has grabbed $20m

A new fintech firm which aims to improve the technology underlying capital markets has grabbed $29m (£21m) of [...]

6 March 2018
Open banking is a test of trust for financial firms

Open banking, the new initiative threatening to tear up the banking rule book, has the power to revolutionise [...]

5 March 2018
From London to Madrid, the City’s success can be felt across Europe

Today marks the start of a visit to continental Europe – to Spain and Portugal – where I have numerous meetings [...]

5 March 2018
Private equity could soon see its tech M&A bubble burst, warns report

A flurry of technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are set to happen before 2020, a new report predicts. [...]

5 March 2018
Six market charts that matter: Italy's problems, Greek bonds, the Vix spike

Each month, the investment writing team at Schroders highlight the most significant charts to cross their desk. [...]

2 March 2018
London can be at the heart of the Islamic finance revolution

This Monday, many of the world’s leading investors and experts will meet in the heart of the City of London. [...]

2 March 2018
Politicians should stop demonising the City

It might be disappointing that certain politicians choose to make an enemy of the City, but it is not particularly [...]

2 March 2018
How Funding Circle is keeping the little guys in the loop

Let's be honest, financial institutions can be bleak places. Pretentious, impenetrable, and determined to make [...]

1 March 2018
Natwest to launch new fintech accelerator in London in April

Natwest bank will launch new fintech accelerators in four cities across the UK in April, including one in the [...]

26 February 2018
Challenger bank Revolut broke even for first time in December

Fintech firm Revolut broke even for the first time in December, after rapidly growing customer numbers and launching [...]

26 February 2018
Banks must get their heads out of the sand and into the cloud

There is something for everyone to celebrate in what has been a solid earnings season for the Big Four UK banks. [...]

26 February 2018
Open Banking could provide a £1bn boost to the UK economy, says study

The UK's new Open Banking initiative could provide a £1bn boost to the country’s economy, research indicates. [...]

26 February 2018
