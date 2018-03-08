Finder.com, a price comparison website, predicts that 2018 will be a big year for ethereum. [...]
An AI-driven cybersecurity company, a fashion industry analytics business and a tech-based language teaching company [...]
Interest in UK companies from foreign buyers died down last year from its post-Brexit surge, while the UK boosted [...]
A new fintech firm which aims to improve the technology underlying capital markets has grabbed $29m (£21m) of [...]
Open banking, the new initiative threatening to tear up the banking rule book, has the power to revolutionise [...]
Today marks the start of a visit to continental Europe – to Spain and Portugal – where I have numerous meetings [...]
A flurry of technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are set to happen before 2020, a new report predicts. [...]
Each month, the investment writing team at Schroders highlight the most significant charts to cross their desk. [...]
This Monday, many of the world’s leading investors and experts will meet in the heart of the City of London. [...]
It might be disappointing that certain politicians choose to make an enemy of the City, but it is not particularly [...]
Let's be honest, financial institutions can be bleak places. Pretentious, impenetrable, and determined to make [...]
Natwest bank will launch new fintech accelerators in four cities across the UK in April, including one in the [...]
Fintech firm Revolut broke even for the first time in December, after rapidly growing customer numbers and launching [...]
There is something for everyone to celebrate in what has been a solid earnings season for the Big Four UK banks. [...]
The UK's new Open Banking initiative could provide a £1bn boost to the country’s economy, research indicates. [...]
Content tagged with "FinTech"