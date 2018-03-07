Big data has the power to revolutionise our experience of the workplace through its predictive powers. [...]
Cyber-attacks defy borders and jurisdictions and are recognised as a Tier One threat to national security by the [...]
In the past week or so, Toys R Us and Maplin Electronics have gone into administration with the loss of around [...]
The UK is "closing the doors on itself" - and the only possible model left is a free trade agreement, Michel Barnier [...]
New data laws are set to catch out small firms, according to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), as 90 [...]
Data breaches are no longer the exception, but the norm. [...]
The UK has developed an enviable digital economy, worth £160bn a year according to Tech Nation. [...]
The UK bank results season will soon get into full swing, and it looks set to be an interesting one. [...]
As we enter the new year, banks will already be working flat out on gearing up for GDPR – an EU-wide regulatory [...]
Facebook is doubling down on a privacy drive with the publication of "principles" ahead of the roll out of tough [...]
The idea that big data and analytics will transform financial services has become an article of faith for the [...]
One in four London businesses are not aware of new data regulations that are due to come into law in a few months, [...]
The House of Lords has put the possibility of a second Leveson Inquiry on the table after supporting an amendment [...]
Apprehension around the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been focused on the best practice for handling [...]
From Yahoo’s admission that all three billion of its users’ accounts had been compromised, to the massive [...]
Fintech has the potential to cause the next financial crisis if regulation isn't harmonised and coordinated across [...]
There’s a storm brewing in the banking world as companies brace for a huge shake-up in the financial services [...]
The financial services sector is calling on the government to forge an agreement with the EU which will allow [...]
Uber has been rocked by a wave of bad news over the past few months, including the departure of its co-founder [...]
UK authorities have launched an investigation into the massive hack of Uber which left the data of 50m customers [...]
The Paradise Papers have caught everyone’s attention, but very few of us are addressing the fact that this incident [...]
Cutting-edge technology can sometimes seem remote to business leaders. [...]
“You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” [...]
The UK is one of the most innovative countries in Europe when it comes to making the most of data, a new report [...]
It's now less than nine months until the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) storms into our lives. [...]
Attempts to turn social media into a new payment channel are doomed to be a novelty unless firms outside banking [...]
By the time the clock reaches midnight tonight, the world will have created enough data to fill more than 150m [...]
Any small company will know that getting their business going can feel like an uphill battle, and there are concerns [...]
Hundreds of thousands of small businesses have no clue that there are new rules governing data coming into force [...]
Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things are now defining the future of our economy. [...]
Content tagged with "Data protection"