Data protection

This isn’t 1984, so it’s time to dispel data collection fears

Big data has the power to revolutionise our experience of the workplace through its predictive powers. [...]

7 March 2018
Access Denied: The fight against cyber criminals

Cyber-attacks defy borders and jurisdictions and are recognised as a Tier One threat to national security by the [...]

5 March 2018
Britain in La La Land on Brexit

In the past week or so, Toys R Us and Maplin Electronics have gone into administration with the loss of around [...]

5 March 2018
Barnier: UK is "closing doors" on itself

The UK is "closing the doors on itself" - and the only possible model left is a free trade agreement, Michel Barnier [...]

1 March 2018
Small businesses set to suffer as most are unprepared for new data laws

New data laws are set to catch out small firms, according to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), as 90 [...]

26 February 2018
Cyber security is a job for chief executives, not just the IT team

Data breaches are no longer the exception, but the norm. [...]

12 February 2018
From data rules to click taxes, we need to protect the digital economy

The UK has developed an enviable digital economy, worth £160bn a year according to Tech Nation. [...]

9 February 2018
UK banks are in for a rocky 2018

The UK bank results season will soon get into full swing, and it looks set to be an interesting one. [...]

6 February 2018
Clarity on EU-UK data transfers is vital

As we enter the new year, banks will already be working flat out on gearing up for GDPR – an EU-wide regulatory [...]

1 February 2018
GDPR has spurred Facebook too publish its first ever "privacy principles"

Facebook is doubling down on a privacy drive with the publication of "principles" ahead of the roll out of tough [...]

29 January 2018
How financial services can avoid missing out on the data dividend

The idea that big data and analytics will transform financial services has become an article of faith for the [...]

28 January 2018
1 in 4 businesses aren't ready for GDPR

One in four London businesses are not aware of new data regulations that are due to come into law in a few months, [...]

22 January 2018
The Lords may have just put a second Leveson Inquiry on the cards

The House of Lords has put the possibility of a second Leveson Inquiry on the table after supporting an amendment [...]

10 January 2018
Data is only half the GDPR story, watch your software like a hawk

Apprehension around the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been focused on the best practice for handling [...]

21 December 2017
There's more to GDPR than just fines

From Yahoo’s admission that all three billion of its users’ accounts had been compromised, to the massive [...]

21 December 2017
Fintech may cause next crisis if it isn't regulated better, says this firm

Fintech has the potential to cause the next financial crisis if regulation isn't harmonised and coordinated across [...]

13 December 2017
Can Open Banking fulfil expectations?

There’s a storm brewing in the banking world as companies brace for a huge shake-up in the financial services [...]

4 December 2017
Business groups call on UK government to secure data deal with EU

The financial services sector is calling on the government to forge an agreement with the EU which will allow [...]

30 November 2017
Uber hack: Should you delete the ride-hailing app?

Uber has been rocked by a wave of bad news over the past few months, including the departure of its co-founder [...]

22 November 2017
The massive Uber hack is being investigated by the UK's top authorities

UK authorities have launched an investigation into the massive hack of Uber which left the data of 50m customers [...]

22 November 2017
Paradise Lost: Don’t put your data at risk

The Paradise Papers have caught everyone’s attention, but very few of us are addressing the fact that this incident [...]

9 November 2017
Get ready for fringe technologies to move to the mainstream

Cutting-edge technology can sometimes seem remote to business leaders. [...]

20 October 2017
GDPR: the hero marketing deserves

“You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” [...]

11 October 2017
The UK's one of the top countries in Europe for data innovation

The UK is one of the most innovative countries in Europe when it comes to making the most of data, a new report [...]

10 October 2017
GDPR ignorance: Should we be worried?

It's now less than nine months until the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) storms into our lives. [...]

9 October 2017
Consumers are still wary of letting non-banks handle their money

Attempts to turn social media into a new payment channel are doomed to be a novelty unless firms outside banking [...]

2 October 2017
Fighting financial crime requires cross-border co-operation

By the time the clock reaches midnight tonight, the world will have created enough data to fill more than 150m [...]

26 September 2017
Coping with the cocktail of issues facing SMEs

Any small company will know that getting their business going can feel like an uphill battle, and there are concerns [...]

25 September 2017
Nearly half a million small companies don't have a clue what GDPR even is

Hundreds of thousands of small businesses have no clue that there are new rules governing data coming into force [...]

19 September 2017
AI's threat to traditional banking models

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things are now defining the future of our economy. [...]

14 September 2017
