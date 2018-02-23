Chinese economy

Commodity outlook in the Year of the Dog

We are now in the Chinese Year of the Dog. With China being the main driver of commodity markets – and Britain’s [...]

23 February 2018
The UK must not get left behind by China’s rise as a new superpower

Last week, the Prime Minister visited China, a country set to have the largest economy on Earth by 2030. [...]

5 February 2018
Standard Chartered agrees billion-pound fund for Belt and Road

Standard Chartered has signed an agreement with China Development Bank for the Chinese state-backed lender to [...]

1 February 2018
UK investors are bullish on emerging markets, says Franklin Templeton

Emerging markets have seen a surge in popularity with UK investors, according to investment firm Franklin Templeton. [...]

23 January 2018
China's economy surprises with growth of 6.9 per cent in 2017

China grew faster than expected during 2017, surprising analysts who had expected the gradual slowing of the world’s [...]

18 January 2018
Why consider investing in Asia now? Seven charts that tell the story

Asian stock markets (Asia Pacific, excluding Japan) have seen a decent recovery in the past 18 months. After such [...]

15 December 2017
Chancellor Philip Hammond to take LSE boss on China trade mission

Chancellor Philip Hammond will this week lead a trade mission to China along with City representatives – including [...]

11 December 2017
The rise of young Asia: how millennials are transforming a region

There seems to be a growing view that Asia has a problem with ageing. [...]

6 November 2017
China's President Xi Jinping elevated to same level as Chairman Mao

China's President Xi Jinping today confirmed his hold on power, as an amendment to the Communist party constitution [...]

24 October 2017
Xi Jinping announces 'new era' in China's economy in epic three-hour speech

President Xi Jinping today hailed a “new era” in the Chinese economy as he delivered an epic three-hour speech [...]

18 October 2017
China's Communist party in crucial congress as Xi Jinping tightens his grip

The Chinese Communist Party will meet this week to rubber-stamp its economic policy direction for the next five [...]

15 October 2017
Surging Chinese debt levels prompt S&P Global Ratings downgrade

Rising debt levels in China have prompted S&P Global Ratings to become the latest major credit rating agency [...]

21 September 2017
China's Xi: Emerging markets are 'main engine' of global growth

Chinese President Xi Jinping today described emerging economies as the “main engine of global growth”, as [...]

5 September 2017
China's industrial profits slow amid fresh fears for economy

More clouds loomed on the horizon of China's economy today as industrial profits growth slowed. [...]

27 August 2017
Zinc prices climb to highest in a decade on rising demand in China

Zinc prices rose to their highest point in nearly a decade today after Chinese demand pushed the metal higher. [...]

16 August 2017
