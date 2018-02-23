We are now in the Chinese Year of the Dog. With China being the main driver of commodity markets – and Britain’s [...]
Last week, the Prime Minister visited China, a country set to have the largest economy on Earth by 2030. [...]
Standard Chartered has signed an agreement with China Development Bank for the Chinese state-backed lender to [...]
Emerging markets have seen a surge in popularity with UK investors, according to investment firm Franklin Templeton. [...]
China grew faster than expected during 2017, surprising analysts who had expected the gradual slowing of the world’s [...]
Asian stock markets (Asia Pacific, excluding Japan) have seen a decent recovery in the past 18 months. After such [...]
Chancellor Philip Hammond will this week lead a trade mission to China along with City representatives – including [...]
There seems to be a growing view that Asia has a problem with ageing. [...]
China's President Xi Jinping today confirmed his hold on power, as an amendment to the Communist party constitution [...]
President Xi Jinping today hailed a “new era” in the Chinese economy as he delivered an epic three-hour speech [...]
The Chinese Communist Party will meet this week to rubber-stamp its economic policy direction for the next five [...]
Rising debt levels in China have prompted S&P Global Ratings to become the latest major credit rating agency [...]
Chinese President Xi Jinping today described emerging economies as the “main engine of global growth”, as [...]
More clouds loomed on the horizon of China's economy today as industrial profits growth slowed. [...]
Zinc prices rose to their highest point in nearly a decade today after Chinese demand pushed the metal higher. [...]
Content tagged with "Chinese economy"