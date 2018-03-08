Airlines

Minister says despite "reports to the contrary" Brexit talks are going well

Aviation minister Baroness Sugg has rebuffed concern over the state of talks for airlines post-Brexit, saying [...]

8 March 2018
Airbus cuts production putting 3,700 jobs at risk

Up to 3,700 jobs are at risk at Airbus after the manufacturer announced it will reduce the production of two of [...]

7 March 2018
Qatar Airways is launching direct flights from Doha to Gatwick

Qatar Airways said today it will launch direct flights to London's Gatwick Airport from 22 May with double-daily [...]

7 March 2018
Ryanair braced for some Easter and summer disruption

Low-cost carrier Ryanair is braced for some flight disruption over Easter and potentially over the summer months [...]

6 March 2018
Here's the latest winter weather updates from London's airports

Storm Emma has caused several cancellations and delays across the UK's airways this week. [...]

3 March 2018
Trade body offers airlines Brexit advice and contingency planning checklist

A European aviation trade body has issued advice for airlines on Brexit, saying there is "no one-size-fits-all [...]

28 February 2018
Airlines reporting large gender pay gaps due to lack of female pilots

With just over a month remaining to the deadline for big businesses to publish their gender pay gaps, thousands [...]

27 February 2018
American Airlines and Qantas in fresh drive to establish joint business

American Airlines and Qantas Airways are making a fresh push tp secure US regulatory backing for a joint business [...]

27 February 2018
Tui to use biofuel flights to slash carbon emissions and aircraft noise

Tui said today it had completed its first ever Boeing 737 Max delivery flight on biofuel as it looks to improve [...]

27 February 2018
British Airways owner IAG launches a €500m buyback as profit rises

British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) posted a rise in profits over 2017, reflecting a better [...]

23 February 2018
Stobart Group confirms interest in Flybe deal as the airline's shares soar

The owner of London Southend Airport confirmed today it was considering a number of options in a potential deal [...]

22 February 2018
Here's why shares in Jet2 owner Dart Group are flying

Shares in Dart Group, the owner of Jet2 holidays, climbed over 16 per cent today after the group upgraded its [...]

19 February 2018
TUI promises to recruit more female pilots as it reveals pay gap

Travel giant TUI has reported a pay gap among its workforce of more than 30 per cent in its UK business. [...]

15 February 2018
IAG warns air passenger duty could keep its low-cost airline out of the UK

British Airways owner IAG has warned it could opt to keep new low-cost airline Level out of the UK over air passenger [...]

15 February 2018
Cruises and resorts boost Tui as it narrows losses and shrinks net debt

Tui, the travel company which used to operate under the Thomson brand in the UK, has had a sunny start to the [...]

13 February 2018
IAG invests in startup Volantio from its Hangar 51 accelerator programme

British Airways owner IAG said today it had invested in another startup called Volantio from its accelerator [...]

12 February 2018
Easyjet closes in on UK licence as shareholders back Brexit shake-up

Easyjet's plans to change its shareholder set-up to ensure it meets EU ownership rules for airlines post-Brexit [...]

8 February 2018
Thomas Cook shares drop as it reveals bookings and revenue growth

Thomas Cook has reported an increase in bookings and revenue over the first quarter of the financial year.  [...]

8 February 2018
Ryanair’s perception climbs again after winter turbulence

Ryanair has posted a 12 per cent rise in profits after tax in the three months to December. [...]

7 February 2018
Heathrow reveals the latest rankings of its cleanest and dirtiest airlines

Heathrow Airport said today that regional airline Flybe has soared to the top of its rankings of the cleanest [...]

5 February 2018
Ryanair earnings to take off as it looks to leave rostering troubles behind

Irish airline Ryanair looks set to battle through turbulence from its recent rostering troubles when it reveals third [...]

4 February 2018
‘Supermarket giants doomed’ - no, just history repeating

Investors, analysts, journalists or other market commentators often become convinced some scenario or trend definitely [...]

2 February 2018
Ryanair confirms roll out of "Brexit clause" in tickets

Ryanair confirmed today it will add a "Brexit clause" to tickets going on sale from September for 2019, as the [...]

31 January 2018
Easyjet facing shareholder questions over female representation on board

Easyjet looks set to avoid a backlash over a proposed Brexit shake-up that could force UK investors to sell shares, [...]

30 January 2018
Ryanair signs "historic" agreement to recognise UK pilots' union

Ryanair has tied up a landmark agreement to recognise the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) as the sole [...]

30 January 2018
IAG boss Willie Walsh urges end to delay on 10-year Chinese visa rollout

Willie Walsh has written to home secretary Amber Rudd saying it needs to be easier for Chinese visitors to visit [...]

29 January 2018
Easyjet's new boss cuts his salary to match Carolyn McCall's

Easyjet's new chief executive Johan Lundgren has offered to reduce his salary to match what his predecessor, [...]

29 January 2018
Relief as ruling stops massive US import tariffs for Bombardier planes

British businesses have breathed a sigh of relief after US regulators blocked the imposition of a huge import [...]

27 January 2018
Easyjet has revealed three travel startups it's backing in an accelerator

Easyjet has announced the latest budding startups chosen to take part in its travel tech accelerator programme, [...]

25 January 2018
BA owner IAG loses out on Niki acquisition to founder Niki Lauda

British Airways owner IAG has lost out on an acquisition of leisure airline Niki, after administrators said [...]

23 January 2018
