Aviation minister Baroness Sugg has rebuffed concern over the state of talks for airlines post-Brexit, saying [...]
Up to 3,700 jobs are at risk at Airbus after the manufacturer announced it will reduce the production of two of [...]
Qatar Airways said today it will launch direct flights to London's Gatwick Airport from 22 May with double-daily [...]
Low-cost carrier Ryanair is braced for some flight disruption over Easter and potentially over the summer months [...]
Storm Emma has caused several cancellations and delays across the UK's airways this week. [...]
A European aviation trade body has issued advice for airlines on Brexit, saying there is "no one-size-fits-all [...]
With just over a month remaining to the deadline for big businesses to publish their gender pay gaps, thousands [...]
American Airlines and Qantas Airways are making a fresh push tp secure US regulatory backing for a joint business [...]
Tui said today it had completed its first ever Boeing 737 Max delivery flight on biofuel as it looks to improve [...]
British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) posted a rise in profits over 2017, reflecting a better [...]
The owner of London Southend Airport confirmed today it was considering a number of options in a potential deal [...]
Shares in Dart Group, the owner of Jet2 holidays, climbed over 16 per cent today after the group upgraded its [...]
Travel giant TUI has reported a pay gap among its workforce of more than 30 per cent in its UK business. [...]
British Airways owner IAG has warned it could opt to keep new low-cost airline Level out of the UK over air passenger [...]
Tui, the travel company which used to operate under the Thomson brand in the UK, has had a sunny start to the [...]
British Airways owner IAG said today it had invested in another startup called Volantio from its accelerator [...]
Easyjet's plans to change its shareholder set-up to ensure it meets EU ownership rules for airlines post-Brexit [...]
Thomas Cook has reported an increase in bookings and revenue over the first quarter of the financial year. [...]
Ryanair has posted a 12 per cent rise in profits after tax in the three months to December. [...]
Heathrow Airport said today that regional airline Flybe has soared to the top of its rankings of the cleanest [...]
Irish airline Ryanair looks set to battle through turbulence from its recent rostering troubles when it reveals third [...]
Investors, analysts, journalists or other market commentators often become convinced some scenario or trend definitely [...]
Ryanair confirmed today it will add a "Brexit clause" to tickets going on sale from September for 2019, as the [...]
Easyjet looks set to avoid a backlash over a proposed Brexit shake-up that could force UK investors to sell shares, [...]
Ryanair has tied up a landmark agreement to recognise the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) as the sole [...]
Willie Walsh has written to home secretary Amber Rudd saying it needs to be easier for Chinese visitors to visit [...]
Easyjet's new chief executive Johan Lundgren has offered to reduce his salary to match what his predecessor, [...]
British businesses have breathed a sigh of relief after US regulators blocked the imposition of a huge import [...]
Easyjet has announced the latest budding startups chosen to take part in its travel tech accelerator programme, [...]
British Airways owner IAG has lost out on an acquisition of leisure airline Niki, after administrators said [...]
