Fintech
Fintech leaders predict ethereum's market cap will surpass bitcoin's
Diamond Naga Siu
| Staff
A new fintech firm aiming to improve capital markets has grabbed $20m
Lucy White
Natwest to launch new fintech accelerator in London in April
Jasper Jolly
Maybe it’s time we ditched fintech?
Lynsey Barber
Challenger bank Revolut broke even for first time in December
Lucy White
| Staff
Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?
Rothschild-backed fintech fund Augmentum aims to raise £100m in float
Jasper Jolly
| Staff
Digital challenger bank Tandem has launched its first product
Lynsey Barber
| Staff
The FCA is looking at how technology can improve regulatory reporting
Lynsey Barber
Now Monzo users can invest their spare change
Lynsey Barber
A new fintech accelerator is launching in London
Lynsey Barber
| Staff
This startup is about to make paying with bitcoin loads easier
Lynsey Barber
| Staff
The regulator just approved Monzo's first move outside the UK
Lynsey Barber
| Staff
Ex-boss of British Bankers' Association joins Barclays tech accelerator
Lynsey Barber
| Staff
Fintech leaders predict ethereum's market cap will surpass bitcoin's
Diamond Naga Siu
| Staff
A new fintech firm aiming to improve capital markets has grabbed $20m
Lucy White
