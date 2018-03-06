The Financial Conduct Authority’s report into RBS’s Global Restructuring Group (GRG) makes lamentable reading [...]
The vast majority of managers of Royal Bank of Scotland's restructuring arm had jobs in the disgraced global restructuring [...]
On Friday, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) reported its first annual profit in a decade. [...]
Royal Bank of Scotland this morning reported its first annual profit since 2007. [...]
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will publish a highly critical report into the actions of a unit of Royal [...]
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), which is currently majority-owned by the UK government, is planning to flog its [...]
RBS staff were advised by a colleague to "let [small business] customers hang themselves" in the wake of the [...]
The Financial Conduct Authority will carry out "a more focused investigation" into Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment [...]
The boss of Royal Bank of Scotland has delivered a stinging attack on "badmouthing" former business customers [...]
Royal Bank of Scotland has been tipped to appoint its first female chief executive to succeed Ross McEwan. [...]
The government has brokered an £835m deal with Brussels that will see Royal Bank of Scotland fund market competition [...]
Royal Bank of Scotland today reached a mammoth $5.5bn (£4.2bn) settlement with US regulators over the mis-selling [...]
Royal Bank of Scotland has spent more than £1bn fending off a high profile court case over its disastrous rights [...]
The race is on for the “diehard” investors suing the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) to raise funds to cover [...]
A meeting between RBS and representatives of the bank's small shareholders has collapsed today, prompting the [...]
