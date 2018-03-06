Ross McEwan

No excuses for the kind of disgraceful governance behind the GRG crisis

The Financial Conduct Authority’s report into RBS’s Global Restructuring Group (GRG) makes lamentable reading [...]

6 March 2018
RBS still employs 94 per cent of GRG management in "new" restructuring arm

The vast majority of managers of Royal Bank of Scotland's restructuring arm had jobs in the disgraced global restructuring [...]

27 February 2018
RBS’s return to profit welcome but will taxpayers ever see their £45bn?

On Friday, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) reported its first annual profit in a decade. [...]

27 February 2018
Royal Bank of Scotland posts "symbolic" first profit since financial crash

Royal Bank of Scotland this morning reported its first annual profit since 2007. [...]

23 February 2018
FCA to publish critical GRG report after RBS bosses waive objections

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will publish a highly critical report into the actions of a unit of Royal [...]

30 January 2018
RBS is selling its London Bishopsgate headquarters in cost-cutting drive

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), which is currently majority-owned by the UK government, is planning to flog its [...]

23 January 2018
"Rope: Let customers hang themselves" Shocking RBS-GRG memo revealed

RBS staff were advised by a colleague to "let [small business] customers hang themselves" in the wake of the [...]

17 January 2018
Watchdog to probe RBS further over restructuring unit

The Financial Conduct Authority will carry out "a more focused investigation" into Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment [...]

23 October 2017
RBS boss slams "badmouthing" and denies deliberate destruction of firms

The boss of Royal Bank of Scotland has delivered a stinging attack on "badmouthing" former business customers [...]

15 October 2017
RBS tipped to appoint its first female boss if McEwan leaves for Australia

Royal Bank of Scotland has been tipped to appoint its first female chief executive to succeed Ross McEwan. [...]

10 September 2017
Government strikes £835m deal with EU to settle RBS state aid issues

The government has brokered an £835m deal with Brussels that will see Royal Bank of Scotland fund market competition [...]

26 July 2017
RBS reaches $5.5bn settlement over US mortgage securities mis-selling

Royal Bank of Scotland today reached a mammoth $5.5bn (£4.2bn) settlement with US regulators over the mis-selling [...]

12 July 2017
RBS spends £1bn in bid to avoid High Court trial over 2008 rights issue

Royal Bank of Scotland has spent more than £1bn fending off a high profile court case over its disastrous rights [...]

6 June 2017
RBS “diehard” investors in race to cover legal costs

The race is on for the “diehard” investors suing the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) to raise funds to cover [...]

4 June 2017
RBS settlement talks break down as trial date nears

A meeting between RBS and representatives of the bank's small shareholders has collapsed today, prompting the [...]

2 June 2017
Content tagged with "Ross McEwan"