Neil Woodford

Woodford cuts Atom Bank stake amid £1bn slide in fund value

Star fund manager Neil Woodford has cut his stake in challenger bank Atom Bank amid a £1bn fall in the value [...]

11 March 2018
441
Woodford-backed Atom Bank grabs £149m as Spanish bank BBVA ups its stake

Challenger bank Atom, which counts rapper Will.i.am as a board adviser, has today grabbed £149m in its latest [...]

7 March 2018
2,049
Litigation funder takes aim at insurance business

Litigation finance firm Burford Capital has applied for a licence to establish an insurance business. [...]

6 March 2018
460
February’s most widely bought and sold funds

Neil Woodford’s Woodford Equity Income continued to be widely sold by Charles Stanley Direct customers. The [...]

5 March 2018
303
Is BT's fibre broadband for real? Legal bid launched to end "fake fibre"

A Neil Woodford-backed telecoms challenger has launched a legal bid to stop Britain's biggest internet providers [...]

5 March 2018
2
1,264
AA shares are roaring – and here is why

AA shares roared this morning after the breakdown giant appointed an insurance heavyweight to its board. [...]

28 February 2018
1,560
Woodford throws his weight behind Provident... and he had to

A brace of better-than-expected announcements provided Provident Financial’s shareholders with a much-needed [...]

28 February 2018
1
3,383
Neil Woodford's sharing a £300m windfall after Provident's meteoric rise

Embattled fund management duo Woodford and Invesco have today shared profits of more than £300m on Provident [...]

27 February 2018
4,761
Royal Mail set for red letter day as £2bn surge prompts blue chip return

Royal Mail has added almost £2bn to its market value in the last four months, putting it on the cusp of a stunning [...]

22 February 2018
129
9,200
The AA has broken down. Can its new boss get the company back on track?

Shortly after the AA’s float back in 2014, boss Chris Jansen handed the reins over to Bob Mackenzie, a man [...]

22 February 2018
4
1,388
AA shares crash as investors break down in response to turnaround plan

Over £175m was today wiped off the value of motoring breakdown stalwart AA as investors shuddered at an eagerly-awaited [...]

21 February 2018
1
2,468
Woodford suffers a £1bn blow

Neil Woodford’s crown as Britain’s best-loved money manager is under scrutiny after his flagship fund shrivelled [...]

8 February 2018
26
6,155
We need active and opinionated investors more than ever

Among the most famous bets made by stock-pickers in recent times was Warren Buffett’s million-dollar wager, [...]

7 February 2018
1
181
Woodford sticks to his guns despite "poor investment" in Capita

Star fund manager Neil Woodford has thrown his weight behind embattled contracting giant Capita. [...]

5 February 2018
1
2,760
Top fund managers slug it out over Provident Financial

Troubled doorstep lender Provident Financial is at the centre of a power struggle between some of Britain’s [...]

25 January 2018
24
2,293
Activist short-selling fell in 2017 as hedgies dug for overvalued stock

The number of short-selling campaigns which activist investors ran last year fell dramatically, according to new [...]

25 January 2018
1
332
One of London's most popular commuter towns gets ultrafast broadband

Vodafone has teamed up with Neil Woodford-backed broadband provider CityFibre as part of a £40m ultrafast broadband [...]

18 January 2018
3
1,283
Provident shares crash as rights issue becomes "increasingly likely"

Investors in Britain's biggest doorstep lender were today delivered a fresh blow as an equity raise became "increasingly [...]

16 January 2018
50
3,796
Woodford-backed Burford considers bond issue after investing $1.3bn in 2017

Litigation finance firm Burford Capital, backed by investors including star fund manager Neil Woodford and Invesco, [...]

10 January 2018
571
Neil Woodford-backed Seedrs sees highest level of investment ever

London-based equity crowdfunding firm Seedrs has secured the highest levels of investment in the platform since [...]

8 January 2018
53
863
A Neil Woodford-backed firm is to deliver Glasgow some mighty fast internet

Superfast broadband firm CityFibre today announced its biggest ever public sector deal – to deliver superfast [...]

21 December 2017
3
368
Why the fixed income market is being turned on its head

When the superstar fund manager Neil Woodford speaks, the market listens. [...]

12 December 2017
1
400
Digital challenger Atom Bank is seeking millions more from investors

One of the UK’s top digital challenger banks, Atom, is gearing up to raise fresh funding from investors as it [...]

20 November 2017
55
1,410
Ratesetter's the last of the big P2P lenders to get City watchdog thumbs up

Neil Woodford-backed Ratesetter has become the last of the big peer-to-peer lenders to be given the green light by [...]

17 October 2017
4
370
The Law Society partners with Seedrs to support legal sector innovators

The Law Society seems to be trying to dispel the legal sector's association with dusty tomes and robes, announcing [...]

17 October 2017
9
503
Jupiter pulls £300m from a Woodford fund in another blow for the manager

One of the UK's largest asset managers, Jupiter, has pulled £300m from Neil Woodford's flagship fund, a spokesperson [...]

10 October 2017
1
1,302
Woodford-backed crowdfunding startup Seedrs is now valued at £50m

Crowdfunding platform Seedrs has raised another £6m in investment - via crowdfunding on its own site. [...]

3 October 2017
134
912
An app for managing mental health used by the NHS has landed £18m

An app for managing mental health used by the NHS has landed millions of pounds in fresh funding from Neil Woodford-backed [...]

12 September 2017
33
736
Is there a case for holding blue chips anymore?

It's been a difficult summer for some large cap companies in the UK. [...]

12 September 2017
4
1,296
Top fund manager ditches troubled doorstep lender Provident Financial

One of the UK largest fund managers has ditched support for troubled doorstep lender Provident Financial. [...]

10 September 2017
26
3,704

