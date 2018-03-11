Star fund manager Neil Woodford has cut his stake in challenger bank Atom Bank amid a £1bn fall in the value [...]
Challenger bank Atom, which counts rapper Will.i.am as a board adviser, has today grabbed £149m in its latest [...]
Litigation finance firm Burford Capital has applied for a licence to establish an insurance business. [...]
Neil Woodford’s Woodford Equity Income continued to be widely sold by Charles Stanley Direct customers. The [...]
A Neil Woodford-backed telecoms challenger has launched a legal bid to stop Britain's biggest internet providers [...]
AA shares roared this morning after the breakdown giant appointed an insurance heavyweight to its board. [...]
A brace of better-than-expected announcements provided Provident Financial’s shareholders with a much-needed [...]
Embattled fund management duo Woodford and Invesco have today shared profits of more than £300m on Provident [...]
Royal Mail has added almost £2bn to its market value in the last four months, putting it on the cusp of a stunning [...]
Shortly after the AA’s float back in 2014, boss Chris Jansen handed the reins over to Bob Mackenzie, a man [...]
Over £175m was today wiped off the value of motoring breakdown stalwart AA as investors shuddered at an eagerly-awaited [...]
Neil Woodford’s crown as Britain’s best-loved money manager is under scrutiny after his flagship fund shrivelled [...]
Among the most famous bets made by stock-pickers in recent times was Warren Buffett’s million-dollar wager, [...]
Star fund manager Neil Woodford has thrown his weight behind embattled contracting giant Capita. [...]
Troubled doorstep lender Provident Financial is at the centre of a power struggle between some of Britain’s [...]
The number of short-selling campaigns which activist investors ran last year fell dramatically, according to new [...]
Vodafone has teamed up with Neil Woodford-backed broadband provider CityFibre as part of a £40m ultrafast broadband [...]
Investors in Britain's biggest doorstep lender were today delivered a fresh blow as an equity raise became "increasingly [...]
Litigation finance firm Burford Capital, backed by investors including star fund manager Neil Woodford and Invesco, [...]
London-based equity crowdfunding firm Seedrs has secured the highest levels of investment in the platform since [...]
Superfast broadband firm CityFibre today announced its biggest ever public sector deal – to deliver superfast [...]
When the superstar fund manager Neil Woodford speaks, the market listens. [...]
One of the UK’s top digital challenger banks, Atom, is gearing up to raise fresh funding from investors as it [...]
Neil Woodford-backed Ratesetter has become the last of the big peer-to-peer lenders to be given the green light by [...]
The Law Society seems to be trying to dispel the legal sector's association with dusty tomes and robes, announcing [...]
One of the UK's largest asset managers, Jupiter, has pulled £300m from Neil Woodford's flagship fund, a spokesperson [...]
Crowdfunding platform Seedrs has raised another £6m in investment - via crowdfunding on its own site. [...]
An app for managing mental health used by the NHS has landed millions of pounds in fresh funding from Neil Woodford-backed [...]
It's been a difficult summer for some large cap companies in the UK. [...]
One of the UK largest fund managers has ditched support for troubled doorstep lender Provident Financial. [...]
