Janet Yellen

New Fed boss Jerome Powell says "gradual" rate rises are needed

New Fed boss Jerome Powell says "gradual" rate rises are needed

Jerome Powell opened his innings as head of the world’s most powerful central bank today with a bullish view [...]

27 February 2018
Views
135
Rise of passive investment could see stock markets tumble even further

Rise of passive investment could see stock markets tumble even further

Stock markets turned red again on Monday, as last week's sell-off maintained its grip on trading floors throughout [...]

5 February 2018
Views
1,147
DEBATE: Will Janet Yellen’s departure signal a shift in US monetary policy?

DEBATE: Will Janet Yellen’s departure signal a shift in US monetary policy?

Will Janet Yellen’s departure from the Federal Reserve signal a shift in US monetary policy? [...]

5 February 2018
Shares
6
Views
171
That was quick: Janet Yellen's already bagged herself a new job

That was quick: Janet Yellen's already bagged herself a new job

Janet Yellen's tenure as Federal Reserve Chair might end this weekend, but instead of taking a well-earned break, [...]

2 February 2018
Views
361
Wall Street may be calming down after its month long rally

Wall Street may be calming down after its month long rally

Wall Street’s bull run had been due a reality check for weeks. Yet when it eventually came, the only surprise [...]

1 February 2018
Shares
5
Views
140
US Fed holds rates but highlights increased inflationary pressures

US Fed holds rates but highlights increased inflationary pressures

The US central bank today left interest rates untouched but said it expects increased inflationary pressures over [...]

31 January 2018
Views
106
Are markets too complacent about the US economy?

Are markets too complacent about the US economy?

The status of the US as the world’s most dynamic and important single country economy remains intact, not least [...]

3 January 2018
Shares
3
Views
327
The Fed is about to hike rates for the third time this year

The Fed is about to hike rates for the third time this year

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday [...]

11 December 2017
Shares
3
Views
267
Trump Fed chair pick eyes regulation review

Trump Fed chair pick eyes regulation review

US President Donald Trump's pick to replace Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen today defended plans to lighten [...]

28 November 2017
Shares
6
Views
100
The Trump bump: What the US President has meant for markets

The Trump bump: What the US President has meant for markets

Last week marked one year since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, and in that time US [...]

14 November 2017
Views
139
New US Fed chair could herald an economic boom

New US Fed chair could herald an economic boom

We now know who US President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve is, and it’s [...]

7 November 2017
Shares
1
Views
120
Trump unveils Jerome Powell as new Federal Reserve boss

Trump unveils Jerome Powell as new Federal Reserve boss

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell will take the step up to the most powerful position in economics, after [...]

2 November 2017
Shares
5
Views
157
Fed holds interest rates steady, but a December hike is on the cards

Fed holds interest rates steady, but a December hike is on the cards

The US Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged but gave hints it would raise rates in December [...]

1 November 2017
Shares
1
Views
121
“Everybody will be impressed”: Trump releases Fed chair teaser video

“Everybody will be impressed”: Trump releases Fed chair teaser video

US President Donald Trump posted an Instagram video last night teasing viewers as to the identity of the next [...]

28 October 2017
Views
284
Janet Yellen: QE's day will come again

Janet Yellen: QE's day will come again

The Federal Reserve may be in the middle of an historic reduction of its $4.5 trillion (£3.4 trillion) balance [...]

21 October 2017
Shares
4
Views
1,229

Content tagged with "Janet Yellen"