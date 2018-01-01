Currencies

Some banks and brokers have a chance to reject orders after having a last look at the trade

Funds try to limit controversial "last look" forex trading
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

Bank on a new jockey being in the Lloyds saddle next year
Mark Kleinman
Mark Kleinman

BoE shift: how rates might increase over the next two years
Philip Haddon
Philip Haddon

Sterling slumps after Michel Barnier says Brexit transition "not a given"

Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?

Here's why the pound has shot up against the dollar up this morning

Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

Sterling has risen to yet another post-Brexit vote high

Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

Sterling surges above $1.42 after new employment record
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly

The pound has swooped above $1.40 as the US shutdown ends
Lucy White
Lucy White

Sterling approaches $1.40 for the first time since post-Brexit-vote crash

Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

Sterling rises above $1.38 for the first time since the Brexit vote

Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

The pound has gone berserk against the dollar: Here's why

Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

These are the holiday destinations where sterling buys more as 2017 ends

Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

The year in sterling: Election shock, rate rises and Brexit, Brexit, Brexit
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly