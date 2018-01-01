Culture

Anne Marie-Duff and Rory Kinnear in Macbeth

Something timid this way comes. The National's Macbeth fails to excite
Melissa York
Melissa York

Fanny & Alexander: a fantastic reimagining of the Ingmar Bergman classic
Simon Thomson
Simon Thomson

Summer and Smoke is brought to heart-rending life in this fantastic show
Steve Dinneen
Steve Dinneen

Nicholas Cage plays a homicidal father in surprise horror hit Mom and Dad

Steve Hogarty
Steve Hogarty

Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?

Picasso 1932: Love, Fame, Tragedy shows the sheer audacity of genius

Steve Dinneen
Steve Dinneen

Wonder Wheel is probably the last Woody Allen film we'll get

Steve Hogarty
Steve Hogarty

Oscars 2018: Our verdict on the nominees
Alys Key
Alys Key

Monster Family is a shaky start to Sky's original film output
Stephen Applebaum
Stephen Applebaum

Another Kind of Life is a fascinating journey through the looking glass

Steve Dinneen
Steve Dinneen

Freud, Bacon and Auerbach scream into the existential void in All Too Human

Steve Dinneen
Steve Dinneen

Those on six-figure salaries don't consider themselves wealthy

Diamond Naga Siu
Diamond Naga Siu

The resurgence of fibre art, the perfect mix of craft and art

Laura Ivill
Laura Ivill

Dawn of Super Heroes at the O2 is an astonishing collection of memorabilia
Steve Dinneen
Steve Dinneen

