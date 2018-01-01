Law & professional services

Police raided Heron Tower and arrested 13 employees in 2015 in relation to the alleged Ponzi scheme

Lawyers launch class action for CWM FX investors
Alexandra Rogers
Alexandra Rogers | Staff

City lawyer avoids being struck off after assault conviction
James Booth
James Booth

Why 2018 needs to be the year of transparency in venture capital
Francesca Warner
Francesca Warner

Attacking the Big Four won’t fix the audit market

Michael Izza
Michael Izza | Contributor

Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?

Carillion proves how broken our audit market has become

Sir Vince Cable
Sir Vince Cable | Contributor

Exclusive: City law firm Rosenblatt mulling a London IPO

James Booth
James Booth | Staff

Litigation funder takes aim at insurance business
James Booth
James Booth

Key Lloyds BSU documents to be revealed in High Court case
Alexandra Rogers
Alexandra Rogers

Guillaume Adolph fined by FCA for Libor rigging

Alexandra Rogers
Alexandra Rogers | Staff

Arsenal FC bust-up - advisers blame each other for share sale mistakes

James Booth
James Booth | Staff

University pensions strike is a bid to hold future generations to ransom

Paul Ormerod
Paul Ormerod | Contributor

Let GRG be a cautionary tale for finance providers

Greg Carter
Greg Carter | Contributor

JP Morgan consultant Catalyst grabs rival in play to double revenue
Lucy White
Lucy White

Law & professional services: Most viewed

There has been something of a merry-go-round among the Big Four in the previous 12 months

Carillion proves how broken our audit market has become
Sir Vince Cable
Sir Vince Cable | Contributor

Key Lloyds BSU documents to be revealed in High Court case
Alexandra Rogers
Alexandra Rogers

City lawyer avoids being struck off after assault conviction
James Booth
James Booth

Exclusive: City law firm Rosenblatt mulling a London IPO

James Booth
James Booth | Staff

Litigation funder takes aim at insurance business

James Booth
James Booth | Staff

Mind the pay gap: Companies must commit to doing the right thing

Helen Brand
Helen Brand | Contributor

Attacking the Big Four won’t fix the audit market

Michael Izza
Michael Izza | Contributor