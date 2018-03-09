Waitrose

John Lewis Partnership's slump is not a good sign for UK retail

John Lewis Partnership’s dismal results yesterday will send alarm bells off for anyone who cares about the [...]

9 March 2018
No end in sight for high street's woes

The UK high street was dealt another blow yesterday as one of the country’s biggest household names posted a [...]

9 March 2018
John Lewis' staff bonus has fallen again after a weak performance in 2017

The company which owns John Lewis and Waitrose has cut its staff bonus to five per cent of salary this year, after [...]

8 March 2018
Supermarket sweep: Big four chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of growth

The supermarket sector can breathe a sigh of relief: it has managed to chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of above-three [...]

6 March 2018
Revealed: The top 10 retailers with the best shopping experience

Middle England favourites John Lewis and Waitrose continue to triumph when it comes to offering shoppers the best [...]

15 February 2018
Tesco's budget brand would face a big battle

It's a truth universally acknowledged that Tesco needs to do something rather drastic if it’s going to carry [...]

13 February 2018
This budget supermarket has beaten Waitrose to be the UK's favourite

Aldi has knocked Waitrose off the top spot as the UK's favourite supermarket for in-store shopping. [...]

12 February 2018
Meet the company helping street-food vendors become the next big thing

Londoners have a growing obsession with good food. Our European cousins may have scoffed at British cuisine in [...]

8 February 2018
John Lewis celebrates record Black Friday - but warns on "volatile" outlook

John Lewis celebrated record Black Friday trading last year, but the group said it has a gloomy outlook on the [...]

11 January 2018
The nine major retailers banning sales of acid to under-18s

Major supermarkets Tesco and Morrisons are among the nine retailers to announce a ban on sales of acid to those [...]

7 January 2018
Waitrose's Christmas community spirit advert still packs a punch

Earlier this year, Waitrose slipped below German discounter Lidl in terms of market share. [...]

13 December 2017
Ranked: The 10 best Christmas adverts of 2017

Despite John Lewis' pedigree in rolling out memorable Christmas adverts, it didn't come up trumps this year, according [...]

24 November 2017
Bennett's Bottle: The chocolately South African winter wine

There was frost in the garden this morning. Quite a crisp one too and enough to take the remaining leaves off [...]

6 November 2017
Sales rise but market share falls for Big Four grocers

Each of the big four grocers has grown sales but seen a decrease in market share as Aldi and Lidl can now boast [...]

17 October 2017
Tesco and Waitrose ready meal supplier Bakkavor sets date for IPO

Bakkavor, a ready meal supplier which serves Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Sainbury's and Waitrose, has set an early [...]

10 October 2017
