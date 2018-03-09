John Lewis Partnership’s dismal results yesterday will send alarm bells off for anyone who cares about the [...]
The UK high street was dealt another blow yesterday as one of the country’s biggest household names posted a [...]
The company which owns John Lewis and Waitrose has cut its staff bonus to five per cent of salary this year, after [...]
The supermarket sector can breathe a sigh of relief: it has managed to chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of above-three [...]
Middle England favourites John Lewis and Waitrose continue to triumph when it comes to offering shoppers the best [...]
It's a truth universally acknowledged that Tesco needs to do something rather drastic if it’s going to carry [...]
Aldi has knocked Waitrose off the top spot as the UK's favourite supermarket for in-store shopping. [...]
Londoners have a growing obsession with good food. Our European cousins may have scoffed at British cuisine in [...]
John Lewis celebrated record Black Friday trading last year, but the group said it has a gloomy outlook on the [...]
Major supermarkets Tesco and Morrisons are among the nine retailers to announce a ban on sales of acid to those [...]
Earlier this year, Waitrose slipped below German discounter Lidl in terms of market share. [...]
Despite John Lewis' pedigree in rolling out memorable Christmas adverts, it didn't come up trumps this year, according [...]
There was frost in the garden this morning. Quite a crisp one too and enough to take the remaining leaves off [...]
Each of the big four grocers has grown sales but seen a decrease in market share as Aldi and Lidl can now boast [...]
Bakkavor, a ready meal supplier which serves Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Sainbury's and Waitrose, has set an early [...]
Content tagged with "Waitrose"