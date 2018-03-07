Tinder

Tinder is carrying out a company-wide review to close the gender pay gap

Dating app Tinder said today it will be carrying out a comprehensive review of its compensation structure to assess [...]

7 March 2018
App-land heavyweight Michelle Kennedy is connecting lonely young mums

When you’re the deputy chief executive of a thriving dating network, and were instrumental in the launch of [...]

6 November 2017
Don’t fall for Tinder’s ‘menducation’ doctrine

A few weeks ago, Tinder announced a new chat feature. [...]

17 October 2017
LinkedIn: The new Tinder

One evening two years ago, LinkedIn sent me this message: “Klaus viewed your profile 11 times today”. As Klaus’s [...]

22 May 2017
"Tinder economy" swipes £11.7bn

Dating is providing a loving boost to the UK economy – to the tune of £14.5bn. And dating apps cash in on £11.7bn [...]

7 February 2017
You can now choose genders other than man or woman on Tinder

Tinder has announced its newest update which allows users to opt for a gender identity other than man or woman. [...]

15 November 2016
Five ways tech is helping the US vote for its next President

Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton? Whichever way the US goes, voters are being given a helping hand by technology.  [...]

7 November 2016
Meet the founder who thinks your soulmate is just 800ft away

Nearly one in 10 Londoners use dating app Happn. A colleague who’s more in the know than I am tells me it’s [...]

17 October 2016
Tinder's new feature allows you to be a local love god (for 30 minutes)

Worried about not having a date for the weekend? Not getting as many matches as you’d like? Now Tinder wants [...]

7 October 2016
Musical match: Now you can add Spotify songs to your Tinder profile

Daters rejoice: one of the most important elements of a relationship (musical taste, fyi) can now help you find [...]

20 September 2016
These are the most right-swiped professions on Tinder in the UK

If you thought working hard and building your way up to a chief executive position would make you more attractive, [...]

7 September 2016
Peter Stringfellow talks new ventures and why he's closed Angels

The floor of Peter Stringfellow’s office at Angels, his legendary Soho club, was strewn with packing boxes last [...]

5 September 2016
The surprise winners and losers from Pokemon Go

Who's the biggest winner from the Pokemon Go craze? Who wouldn't be saying Nintendo at this point in time? But, it's [...]

25 July 2016
Pokemon Go is bigger than Tinder (and catching Twitter)

The popularity of new mobile game Pokemon Go is sweeping across the US just days after its release. [...]

11 July 2016
