Tesla Motors

An investment to hold when volatility strikes?

An investment to hold when volatility strikes?

Funds in the Targeted Absolute Return sector aim to produce positive returns in a variety of market conditions [...]

7 March 2018
Views
206
Elon Musk's Tesla records its worst quarterly loss ever

Elon Musk's Tesla records its worst quarterly loss ever

Tesla posted its worst-ever quarterly loss today along with a warning that it would increase its spending slightly [...]

7 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
151
Elon Musk has been challenged to make Tesla a $650bn company in 10 years

Elon Musk has been challenged to make Tesla a $650bn company in 10 years

Tesla has set its chief executive Elon Musk the challenge of raising the company's valuation of $650bn (£466bn) by [...]

23 January 2018
Views
264
Could this Chinese electric car be about to take on Tesla?

Could this Chinese electric car be about to take on Tesla?

A Chinese tech company is hoping to take on Tesla, unveiling an electric car concept at the Consumer Electronics [...]

8 January 2018
Shares
6
Views
1,581
AB InBev has ordered 40 Tesla electric trucks to deliver beer

AB InBev has ordered 40 Tesla electric trucks to deliver beer

Drinks giant AB InBev is the latest business to get an order in for Tesla's electric truck. [...]

7 December 2017
Shares
48
Views
638
Red lorry, Tesla lorry: Here's everything we know about Elon Musk's truck

Red lorry, Tesla lorry: Here's everything we know about Elon Musk's truck

It's been rumoured for a while, but last night Tesla unveiled the unfortunately-named Semi: its first bonafide, [...]

17 November 2017
Shares
2
Views
711
Tesla delays production of its mass-market Model 3 car

Tesla delays production of its mass-market Model 3 car

Tesla has pushed back its target for its new Model 3 vehicle by around three months, saying it did not correctly [...]

2 November 2017
Views
277
Tesla fires hundreds of employees after performance review

Tesla fires hundreds of employees after performance review

Electric vehicle maker Tesla fired hundreds of employees this week following a performance review, according to [...]

14 October 2017
Shares
7
Views
745
Winners and losers in the electric car revolution

Winners and losers in the electric car revolution

The electric car - as a concept – is almost as old as the internal combustion engine (ICE). [...]

11 October 2017
Shares
11
Views
889
Elon Musk reckons he can help humans reach Mars and the moon by 2024

Elon Musk reckons he can help humans reach Mars and the moon by 2024

It's official: not content with pioneering reusable rockets and re-stocking the International Space Agency, Elon [...]

29 September 2017
Shares
10
Views
239
Solar, bitcoin, tech, Tesla and tea: seven important investment charts

Solar, bitcoin, tech, Tesla and tea: seven important investment charts

Each month, writers at Schroders pull together the most intriguing charts of the month. [...]

5 September 2017
Shares
11
Views
1,167
When will electric cars become cheaper than petrol cars?

When will electric cars become cheaper than petrol cars?

In late July, the UK government announced plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel-only cars in Britain [...]

29 August 2017
Shares
1
Views
950
Tesla to raise $1.5bn in bond market debut as it revs up Model 3 production

Tesla to raise $1.5bn in bond market debut as it revs up Model 3 production

Luxury electric car maker Tesla will raise around $1.5bn (£1.15bn) through its first high-yield junk bond offering [...]

7 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
96
Tesla's shares jump with "overwhelming" Model 3 response

Tesla's shares jump with "overwhelming" Model 3 response

Shares in Elon Musk's Tesla jumped nearly eight per cent in after-hours trading despite a widening loss as the [...]

2 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
268
Revealed: The most-traded investments in July

Revealed: The most-traded investments in July

Investment and trading platform Interactive Investor has revealed its top most-traded for the month of July. [...]

2 August 2017
Shares
9
Views
1,123

Content tagged with "Tesla Motors"