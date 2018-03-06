All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 212.70p Today's change: +1.33%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 212.70p 5 day change: +0.66%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 212.70p 6 month change: +17.09%
Address: Tesco House, Delamare Road, Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1992 632222
Fax: +44 (0) 1992 630794
Website: www.tescoplc.com
Founded from a market stall in London's East End in 1919, Tesco has grown into one of the world's largest retailers with thousands of stores across Europe and Asia. Headquartered in Cheshunt, England, the grocer has the largest share of the domestic market and sells everything from food and drink, to furniture, electronics and petrol.
The supermarket sector can breathe a sigh of relief: it has managed to chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of above-three [...]
Morrisons is set to be the latest major supermarket chain to be hit by an equal pay claim. [...]
Tesco today completed its acquisition of Booker Group, creating the leading food group in the UK. [...]
Cyber-attacks defy borders and jurisdictions and are recognised as a Tier One threat to national security by the [...]
Booker Group's shareholders have backed Tesco's £3.7bn bid for the wholesaler today, giving Tesco boss Dave Lewis [...]
Tesco has reported a gender pay gap of 8.7 per cent across its UK retail business after crunching the pay data [...]
Shareholder advisory firms are split over whether investors should vote through Tesco's takeover of Booker Group [...]
An investor advisory firm has thrown another obstacle in the path to Tesco's £3.7bn takeover of Booker, telling [...]
Tesco's UK chief Matt Davies is leaving the retailer to become the chairman of N Brown. [...]
A Cardiff call centre of supermarket giant Tesco has finally closed, wiping 1,100 jobs off the company's books. [...]
A top shareholder advisory firm has advised investors in wholesaler Booker to reject a £3.7bn takeover bid from [...]
It's a truth universally acknowledged that Tesco needs to do something rather drastic if it’s going to carry [...]
Tesco is mulling the creation of a new cut-price brand to rival surging competition from Aldi and Lidl. [...]
Tesco is facing its first – and the largest ever in UK history – equal pay claim, in which claimant employees [...]
The fraud trial of three former Tesco executives has been discontinued after one of the defendants had a heart [...]
Content tagged with "Tesco"