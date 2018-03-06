Tesco (TSCO)

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 212.70p Today's change: +1.33%

Price: 212.70p 5 day change: +0.66%

Price: 212.70p 6 month change: +17.09%

Address: Tesco House, Delamare Road, Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1992 632222
Fax: +44 (0) 1992 630794
Website: www.tescoplc.com

Founded from a market stall in London's East End in 1919, Tesco has grown into one of the world's largest retailers with thousands of stores across Europe and Asia. Headquartered in Cheshunt, England, the grocer has the largest share of the domestic market and sells everything from food and drink, to furniture, electronics and petrol.

Supermarket sweep: Big four chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of growth

Supermarket sweep: Big four chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of growth

The supermarket sector can breathe a sigh of relief: it has managed to chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of above-three [...]

6 March 2018
Views
489
Morrisons to be hit by £100m equal pay claim

Morrisons to be hit by £100m equal pay claim

Morrisons is set to be the latest major supermarket chain to be hit by an equal pay claim. [...]

5 March 2018
Views
506
Done deal: Tesco completes £3.7bn acquisition of Booker Group

Done deal: Tesco completes £3.7bn acquisition of Booker Group

Tesco today completed its acquisition of Booker Group, creating the leading food group in the UK. [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
1,208
Access Denied: The fight against cyber criminals

Access Denied: The fight against cyber criminals

Cyber-attacks defy borders and jurisdictions and are recognised as a Tier One threat to national security by the [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
431
It's official: Tesco and Booker will merge to form UK's largest food group

It's official: Tesco and Booker will merge to form UK's largest food group

Booker Group's shareholders have backed Tesco's £3.7bn bid for the wholesaler today, giving Tesco boss Dave Lewis [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
197
Views
7,644
Tesco becomes first big supermarket to report gender pay gap

Tesco becomes first big supermarket to report gender pay gap

Tesco has reported a gender pay gap of 8.7 per cent across its UK retail business after crunching the pay data [...]

21 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
1,879
Decision time: Shareholder advisory groups split over Tesco-Booker merger

Decision time: Shareholder advisory groups split over Tesco-Booker merger

Shareholder advisory firms are split over whether investors should vote through Tesco's takeover of Booker Group [...]

21 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
1,659
Another advisory firm has told Booker investors to oppose Tesco's takeover

Another advisory firm has told Booker investors to oppose Tesco's takeover

An investor advisory firm has thrown another obstacle in the path to Tesco's £3.7bn takeover of Booker, telling [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
1,164
Tesco UK chief Matt Davies to become N Brown's chairman

Tesco UK chief Matt Davies to become N Brown's chairman

Tesco's UK chief Matt Davies is leaving the retailer to become the chairman of N Brown. [...]

18 February 2018
Views
1,659
Tesco's Cardiff call centre has closed slashing 1,100 jobs

Tesco's Cardiff call centre has closed slashing 1,100 jobs

A Cardiff call centre of supermarket giant Tesco has finally closed, wiping 1,100 jobs off the company's books. [...]

16 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
577
Top advisory firm says Booker shareholders should reject £3.7bn Tesco deal

Top advisory firm says Booker shareholders should reject £3.7bn Tesco deal

A top shareholder advisory firm has advised investors in wholesaler Booker to reject a £3.7bn takeover bid from [...]

16 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
927
Tesco's budget brand would face a big battle

Tesco's budget brand would face a big battle

It's a truth universally acknowledged that Tesco needs to do something rather drastic if it’s going to carry [...]

13 February 2018
Views
492
Tesco is planning a new brand to fend off competition from Aldi and Lidl

Tesco is planning a new brand to fend off competition from Aldi and Lidl

Tesco is mulling the creation of a new cut-price brand to rival surging competition from Aldi and Lidl. [...]

11 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
1,140
Tesco is facing a record £4bn equal pay claim

Tesco is facing a record £4bn equal pay claim

Tesco is facing its first – and the largest ever in UK history – equal pay claim, in which claimant employees [...]

7 February 2018
Shares
54
Views
1,124
Breaking: Tesco fraud trial halted after defendant has a heart attack

Breaking: Tesco fraud trial halted after defendant has a heart attack

The fraud trial of three former Tesco executives has been discontinued after one of the defendants had a heart [...]

6 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
1,655

