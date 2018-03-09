All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: N/A
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: N/A 5 day change: N/A
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: N/A 6 month change: N/A
Address: Standard Life House, 30, Lothian Road, Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)131 225 2552
Fax:
Website: www.standardlife.com
Standard Life is a UK insurer that has been in operation for nearly 200 years. The company was reincorporated as a mutual assurance company in 1925 and remained so until its flotation on the stock market in 2006. The company has operations in a number of regions from Edinburgh to Hong Kong and currently over 7m customers.
Insurance M&A volumes increased in the second half of 2017 for the first time in two years, new research shows. [...]
Investment banking behemoth Goldman Sachs has missed out on a multi-million pound payday after being spurned by [...]
Britain's biggest fund manager is setting up a new EU base in Dublin to mitigate the fallout of Brexit. [...]
The boss of Britain's second biggest housebuilder has seen his bonus slashed by £25m. [...]
Standard Life Aberdeen has sold its insurance arm to specialist insurer Phoenix in a deal worth £3.24bn. [...]
In their quest to find out what happened to doomed outsourcing giant Carillion, MPs are asking the right questions [...]
Almost 1,000 Carillion jobs have been saved over the last week, the government announced today. [...]
Carillion executives are under fire again today with the publication of correspondence detailing how City investors [...]
Standard Life Aberdeen was today dealt a blow after being stripped of £109bn of assets it manages on behalf of [...]
Just as the online Christmas shopping boom builds to a crescendo, Aberdeen Standard Investments has swooped in [...]
A number of City firms including PwC, Standard Life Aberdeen and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) will be travelling [...]
No matter where your career stands, you can always count on one thing—the investment industry is constantly [...]
Recently merged asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen saw its shares slip today as it proposed a subordinated debt [...]
City heavyweight Sir Gerry Grimstone yesterday dismissed the government's reforms on boardroom pay as "incrementalism", [...]
Sir Gerry Grimstone, chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen, has backed a listing of Saudi Aramco in London. [...]
Content tagged with "Standard Life Aberdeen"