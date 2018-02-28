Spotify, one of the most well-known music streaming services, has finally filed for its initial public offering [...]
Audioboom today announced a $185m (£134m) reverse takeover deal with one of the world's largest digital audio [...]
With Spotify reportedly planning on floating on the New York Stock Exchange this spring, it’s a good time to [...]
Spotify has confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. [...]
Apple is set to snap up music recognition app Shazam for £300m, less than half the price it was once said to [...]
Taking business lessons from a country famous for cross-eyed birds and Moomins might seem eccentric. [...]
Spotify has bought Stockholm-based music startup Soundtrap, it said today. [...]
Spotify is the latest tech company to commit to London after Brexit with fresh expansion plans. [...]
Amazon is adding Alexa to its music streaming app, a stealth move that means it will take on voice assistant [...]
They say it's not what you what you know but who you know, and at the top level of business, that appears to be [...]
Spotify subscribers have 30m tracks to choose from, so perhaps it isn’t surprising if Goldman Sachs’ bankers [...]
Music streaming service Soundcloud will make 173 employees redundant and close its London office as it tries [...]
Vice Media has raised $450m (£353m) from private equity firm TPG, which has become a minority shareholder in [...]
Searching for some light relief in the wake of a slew of chaotic election headlines? Never fear, Taylor Swift [...]
