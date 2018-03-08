All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1826.00p Today's change: +1.93%
Price: 1826.00p 5 day change: +3.46%
Price: 1826.00p 6 month change: -18.23%
Address: Severn Trent Centre, 2 St John's Street, Coventry
Phone: 02477 715000
Fax:
Website: www.severntrent.com
Formed in 1974, Severn Trent is a water utility serving millions of UK customers. The group's main business is Severn Trent Water, a leading water and sewerage company. Waste arm Biffa was demerged in October 2006.
The founder of Matches Fashion and the boss of Severn Trent have been named as the two nominees for the Veuve [...]
Temperatures have risen sharply since last week's freeze, causing "exceptionally high" levels of demand for water [...]
Water giant Severn Trent has announced it will sell off its surplus land to help bolster the British housing market. [...]
We may live in an age of driverless cars and super-fast broadband, but it turns out some of Britain's largest [...]
Shares in Severn Trent edged up this morning after the water utility upgraded guidance on its business services [...]
Severn Trent today announced it will sell its North American business in order to focus on its core UK market. [...]
Severn Trent boss Olivia Garfield's pay package stood at £2.45m last year, the water group's annual reports [...]
Here's a 2017 election teaser for you: what links Jeremy Corbyn to Moya Greene, John Pettigrew and Liv Garfield, [...]
No leaks to be seen here, as Severn Trent has revealed a rise in profit after boosting service too. [...]
Locals' attempts to thwart the takeover of a Welsh water company have failed after Severn Trent's bid to pick [...]
Severn Trent today said its net customer outcome delivery incentive (ODI) rewards for the full year are expected [...]
An investment company is still hopeful of buying a Welsh water company, with angry locals seeking to block the [...]
Water utility firm Severn Trent reported strong profit before growth and high customer satisfaction levels as [...]
Water utility firm Severn Trent has increased its guidance for the net reward from outcome delivery incentives [...]
Utility firm Severn Trent's group turnover was broadly flat at £896.1m in the six months to September 30, from [...]
