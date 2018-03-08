Severn Trent (SVT)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1826.00p Today's change: +1.93%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1826.00p 5 day change: +3.46%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1826.00p 6 month change: -18.23%

Contact details

Address: Severn Trent Centre, 2 St John's Street, Coventry
Phone: 02477 715000
Fax:
Website: www.severntrent.com

Company information

Formed in 1974, Severn Trent is a water utility serving millions of UK customers. The group's main business is Severn Trent Water, a leading water and sewerage company. Waste arm Biffa was demerged in October 2006.

And the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award nominees are...

And the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award nominees are...

The founder of Matches Fashion and the boss of Severn Trent have been named as the two nominees for the Veuve [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
4
Views
363
"Unprecedented" number of burst pipes causes a surge in water demand

"Unprecedented" number of burst pipes causes a surge in water demand

Temperatures have risen sharply since last week's freeze, causing "exceptionally high" levels of demand for water [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
2
Views
229
Severn Trent plans sale of surplus land to help tackle housing shortage

Severn Trent plans sale of surplus land to help tackle housing shortage

Water giant Severn Trent has announced it will sell off its surplus land to help bolster the British housing market. [...]

23 November 2017
Shares
1
Views
413
Say waaaat(er)? The UK's biggest water companies still use dowsing rods

Say waaaat(er)? The UK's biggest water companies still use dowsing rods

We may live in an age of driverless cars and super-fast broadband, but it turns out some of Britain's largest [...]

21 November 2017
Shares
16
Views
840
Severn Trent lifts guidance for its business services unit

Severn Trent lifts guidance for its business services unit

Shares in Severn Trent edged up this morning after the water utility upgraded guidance on its business services [...]

19 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
156
Severn Trent flogs its North American unit for £48m

Severn Trent flogs its North American unit for £48m

Severn Trent today announced it will sell its North American business in order to focus on its core UK market. [...]

3 July 2017
Shares
5
Views
716
Severn Trent boss Olivia Garfield soaks up £2.45m pay package

Severn Trent boss Olivia Garfield soaks up £2.45m pay package

Severn Trent boss Olivia Garfield's pay package stood at £2.45m last year, the water group's annual reports [...]

12 June 2017
Views
639
Theresa May's election pledges have left UK plc dancing uneasily

Theresa May's election pledges have left UK plc dancing uneasily

Here's a 2017 election teaser for you: what links Jeremy Corbyn to Moya Greene, John Pettigrew and Liv Garfield, [...]

9 June 2017
Shares
4
Views
682
Severn Trent makes a splash with dividend hike after eyeing more savings

Severn Trent makes a splash with dividend hike after eyeing more savings

No leaks to be seen here, as Severn Trent has revealed a rise in profit after boosting service too. [...]

23 May 2017
Views
454
Locals' attempts to thwart Severn Trent's Dee Valley Water takeover fails

Locals' attempts to thwart Severn Trent's Dee Valley Water takeover fails

Locals' attempts to thwart the takeover of a Welsh water company have failed after Severn Trent's bid to pick [...]

8 February 2017
Shares
1
Views
430
Severn Trent is set to beat forecasts despite "unpredictable" winter months

Severn Trent is set to beat forecasts despite "unpredictable" winter months

Severn Trent today said its net customer outcome delivery incentive (ODI) rewards for the full year are expected [...]

31 January 2017
Views
150
Welsh water bidding war heats up after locals block Severn Trent takeover

Welsh water bidding war heats up after locals block Severn Trent takeover

An investment company is still hopeful of buying a Welsh water company, with angry locals seeking to block the [...]

16 January 2017
Shares
61
Views
1,089
Severn Trent has cut its dividend after a decline in full-year earnings

Severn Trent has cut its dividend after a decline in full-year earnings

Water utility firm Severn Trent reported strong profit before growth and high customer satisfaction levels as [...]

24 May 2016
Shares
4
Views
474
Severn Trent says it's still on target for its full year results

Severn Trent says it's still on target for its full year results

Water utility firm Severn Trent has increased its guidance for the net reward from outcome delivery incentives [...]

3 February 2016
Views
98
Severn Trent first half profit inches up

Severn Trent first half profit inches up

Utility firm Severn Trent's group turnover was broadly flat at £896.1m in the six months to September 30, from [...]

26 November 2015
Shares
2
Views
219

Content tagged with "Severn Trent"