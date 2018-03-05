Savills (SVS)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1005.00p Today's change: -0.69%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1005.00p 5 day change: +1.67%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1005.00p 6 month change: +14.07%

Contact details

Address: 33 Margaret Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7499 8644
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7495 3773
Website: www.savills.com

Company information

Savills is a leading international property services company. Headquartered in the UK, Savills has offices across the US, Europe and Asia. The company is active in commerical and residential property transactions, consultancy, financial services, property and facilities management, and fund management.

New homes going on sale in London this week

New homes going on sale in London this week

New developments on the market this week [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
5
Views
123
2017 was a new record year for investment in City of London property

2017 was a new record year for investment in City of London property

This year is set to be another stellar period for investment in the City of London, after 2017 set a new record. [...]

5 February 2018
Shares
25
Views
661
No, empty luxury flats are not causing the UK's housing crisis

No, empty luxury flats are not causing the UK's housing crisis

Donned in obligatory high-vis luminous green jackets, chancellor Philip Hammond and communities minister Sajid [...]

1 February 2018
Shares
52
Views
2,948
Focus on the property market in Angel, N1

Focus on the property market in Angel, N1

Though the name has pious connotations, the Angel is actually named after a pub. Well, the 17th century Angel [...]

4 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
835
The new homes going on sale in London this weekend

The new homes going on sale in London this weekend

From £1.04m [...]

8 December 2017
Shares
1
Views
801
Over £600m of housing wealth flowed into this borough last year

Over £600m of housing wealth flowed into this borough last year

In a list compiled by accountancy firm Grant Thornton last year of the most “vibrant” places in England to [...]

15 November 2017
Shares
4
Views
413
Now a forecast says London house prices won't rise until 2020

Now a forecast says London house prices won't rise until 2020

House prices will contract in London this year and next, a new forecast has suggested, before finally beginning [...]

2 November 2017
Shares
5
Views
3,442
Investment in the capital's commercial property set to top £20bn

Investment in the capital's commercial property set to top £20bn

Investment in London’s commercial real estate sector is on track for a record-breaking year as international [...]

31 October 2017
Shares
144
Views
1,814
Commercial property investment in the City set for a record year

Commercial property investment in the City set for a record year

​Commercial property investment in the City is set to reach or beat the record of £12.6bn set in 2014, according [...]

24 October 2017
Shares
25
Views
468
Why Shoreditch is basically the Mayfair of the East End now

Why Shoreditch is basically the Mayfair of the East End now

While Shoreditch is still the go-to prefix to ‘hipster’, its status as a millennial hub is somewhat outdated. [...]

18 October 2017
Shares
6
Views
1,326
London office sales smash past £13bn mark after getting boost from EU giant

London office sales smash past £13bn mark after getting boost from EU giant

A surge in investment from German and UK property firms has pushed London office transactions past the £13bn [...]

16 October 2017
Shares
118
Views
687
City Moves for 28 September 2017 - who's switching jobs?

City Moves for 28 September 2017 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover property, tax and data integration. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

28 September 2017
Shares
21
Views
236
Here are the best places to buy a second home in Europe

Here are the best places to buy a second home in Europe

This summer, a proposal was approved to hike taxes on second-homeowners in Paris. If it becomes law, anyone with [...]

27 September 2017
Shares
70
Views
1,710
Experts have predicted London house prices won't rise until after Brexit

Experts have predicted London house prices won't rise until after Brexit

Prime house prices in the capital will not begin to rise until after Brexit, analysis by upmarket estate agent [...]

26 September 2017
Shares
40
Views
5,111
City Moves for 12 September 2017 - who's switching jobs?

City Moves for 12 September 2017 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover property, risk and business analytics. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

12 September 2017
Shares
82
Views
297

Content tagged with "Savills"