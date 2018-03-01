SABMiller (SAB)

Contact details

Address: SABMiller House, Church Street West, Woking, Surrey, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 1483 264000
Fax: +44 1483 264103
Website: www.sabmiller.com

Company information

South African brewer SABMiller is responsible for Castle lager, which dominates the South African market. The acquisition of struggling US brewer Miller in 2002 transformed the company's sales profile, while it continued its expansion plans with the purchase of Italian beer group Peroni.

AB InBev has beaten forecasts as drinkers switch to posher beers

AB InBev has beaten forecasts as drinkers switch to posher beers

Budweiser maker AB InBev drank to a smooth finish for 2017 as the drinks giant beat analyst expectations. [...]

1 March 2018
Views
270
AB InBev toasts premium drinks market as revenue and profits climb

AB InBev toasts premium drinks market as revenue and profits climb

Beer giant AB InBev posted profit and revenue growth in the first half as it focused on the top end of the market. [...]

27 July 2017
Shares
4
Views
158
Hip to be square: What happened after these UK craft beer brands were sold

Hip to be square: What happened after these UK craft beer brands were sold

That wailing carried into your office window on the breeze this morning was the collective sound of anguished [...]

3 July 2017
Shares
9
Views
747
How the rise of craft has helped the beer sector to become more inventive

How the rise of craft has helped the beer sector to become more inventive

Artisan-style beer may be growing in popularity with 1,700 breweries in the UK alone, but the total craft lager [...]

12 June 2017
Shares
11
Views
371
Kirin has sold its Brazilian arm to Heineken for £570m

Kirin has sold its Brazilian arm to Heineken for £570m

The world’s second largest brewer, Heineken, has agreed to buy Japanese rival Kirin's Brazilian operations for [...]

13 February 2017
Shares
14
Views
399
Japan's Asahi will buy AB InBev's eastern European brands for €7.8bn

Japan's Asahi will buy AB InBev's eastern European brands for €7.8bn

Japan's Asahi has just announced it will buy five of Anheuser-Busch InBev​'s eastern European beer brands for [...]

13 December 2016
Shares
15
Views
358
AB InBev blames Brazil for disappointing results

AB InBev blames Brazil for disappointing results

Anheuser-Busch InBev has been celebrating the £79bn takeover of SABMiller earlier this month, but Brazil spoiled [...]

28 October 2016
Views
92
AB InBev shares rise after swallowing up SABMiller

AB InBev shares rise after swallowing up SABMiller

Shares in the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) have risen 1.6 per cent on the Euronext [...]

12 October 2016
Views
143
Megabrew is done: AB InBev's £79bn takeover of SABMiller completes

Megabrew is done: AB InBev's £79bn takeover of SABMiller completes

Anheuser-Busch InBev completed its tie-up with British drinks behemoth SABMiller last night, combining to form [...]

11 October 2016
Shares
9
Views
1,378
Raise a toast: AB InBev-SABMiller Megabrew tie-up due to complete today

Raise a toast: AB InBev-SABMiller Megabrew tie-up due to complete today

The £79bn Megabrew merger between Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) and SABMiller is due to become effective this [...]

10 October 2016
Views
240
Elliott Advisors bounces back into the black in Britain

Elliott Advisors bounces back into the black in Britain

The UK arm of the activist fund manager involved in the likes of Poundland, SABMiller and Samsung has swung back [...]

6 October 2016
Shares
1
Views
206
Japan's Asahi to bid for SABMiller's European beers once Megabrew closes

Japan's Asahi to bid for SABMiller's European beers once Megabrew closes

Japanese drinks giant Asahi is brewing a more than 500bn yen (£3.8bn) offer for SABMiller's Eastern and Central [...]

5 October 2016
Views
187
SABMiller shares suspend trading on London Stock Exchange

SABMiller shares suspend trading on London Stock Exchange

Shares in British drinks giant SABMiller suspended trading on the London Stock Exchange this morning as the Megabrew [...]

5 October 2016
Shares
1
Views
1,051
Megabrew holding company lists in Joburg as SABMiller prepares to leave LSE

Megabrew holding company lists in Joburg as SABMiller prepares to leave LSE

The holding company for the Megabrew merger listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) today, while SABMiller [...]

4 October 2016
Shares
3
Views
209
Before the bell: What you need to know before the US market open

Before the bell: What you need to know before the US market open

Germany has been forced to deny reports of a possible Deutsche Bank bailout after investors abandoned the troubled [...]

28 September 2016
Views
50

Content tagged with "SABMiller"