All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 566.60p Today's change: +0.28%

Price: 566.60p 5 day change: -0.28%

Price: 566.60p 6 month change: +51.34%

Address: 100 Victoria Embankment, London
Phone: +44 (0) 121 415 7086
Fax:
Website: www.royalmailgroup.com

Leading provider of postal and delivery services in the UK, with significant operations in continental Europe.

It turns out Royal Mail pays its female posties more than men

Royal Mail pays female workers more than their male counterparts, according to figures lodged with the government. [...]

6 March 2018
690
4,631
Royal Mail set for red letter day as £2bn surge prompts blue chip return

Royal Mail has added almost £2bn to its market value in the last four months, putting it on the cusp of a stunning [...]

22 February 2018
129
9,200
Royal Mail delivers inflation-busting stamp price hikes

Royal Mail is to hike the price of stamps from March, putting an extra 2p on the cost of posting a letter as [...]

17 February 2018
25
3,763
Royal Mail chief exec Moya Greene is joining the board of Rio Tinto

Mining giant Rio Tinto has appointed the chief executive of Royal Mail Group to its board. [...]

15 February 2018
2
1,300
John McDonnell probably brings devilled eggs to dinner parties

I wonder if John McDonnell arrives at dinner parties with devilled eggs? Or perhaps he’s partial to a prawn [...]

15 February 2018
10
421
Here's how Britain's pension black holes have halved in just one month

Over half the value of Britain’s troublesome pension shortfalls has been wiped away in just one month, according [...]

13 February 2018
1
2,488
New fintech bank led by ex hedge fund boss raises £70m in London float

Trufin, a niche technology-enabled bank run by a former hedge fund boss, has just floated on the London Stock [...]

13 February 2018
17
3,300
Deal delivered: Royal Mail agreement paves the way for FTSE 100 return

Royal Mail leapt into contention for a return to Britain’s blue-chip index after “damaging industrial action” [...]

1 February 2018
57
6,719
Truss blasts Labour vision for "control economy"

Treasury secretary Liz Truss will this morning attack Labour's economic policies, lambasting shadow chancellor [...]

30 January 2018
1
259
A Royal Mail pay and pension deal has been delivered

Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said today they have finalised the details of a proposed [...]

26 January 2018
404
6,962
Labour's nationalisation vow blasted as a "£176bn gamble"

Labour's plans to nationalise core industries would add at least £176bn to the UK's national debt, the equivalent [...]

21 January 2018
84
872
Union boss: Royal Mail deal will be “nailed down” this week

Royal Mail’s main union expects to “nail down” a final pay and pensions deal this week, ending a bitter [...]

21 January 2018
836
11,573
Royal Mail's revenue is up as parcel volumes deliver strong growth

Royal Mail's revenue lifted in the first nine months of the year as parcel volumes, especially in Europe, rose, [...]

18 January 2018
1,235
Royal Mail to reveal "massive" Xmas trading as strike threat dissipates

Postal giant Royal Mail will deliver "massive" Christmas trading figures on Thursday as the threat of industrial [...]

14 January 2018
227
7,674
Royal Mail pay and pension deal expected on Friday

Royal Mail pension and pay talks have delivered "substantial progress" across all four critical points, with its [...]

10 January 2018
738
11,184

