Price: 566.60p Today's change: +0.28%
Price: 566.60p 5 day change: -0.28%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 566.60p 6 month change: +51.34%
Address: 100 Victoria Embankment, London
Phone: +44 (0) 121 415 7086
Fax:
Website: www.royalmailgroup.com
Leading provider of postal and delivery services in the UK, with significant operations in continental Europe.
Royal Mail pays female workers more than their male counterparts, according to figures lodged with the government. [...]
Royal Mail has added almost £2bn to its market value in the last four months, putting it on the cusp of a stunning [...]
Royal Mail is to hike the price of stamps from March, putting an extra 2p on the cost of posting a letter as [...]
Mining giant Rio Tinto has appointed the chief executive of Royal Mail Group to its board. [...]
I wonder if John McDonnell arrives at dinner parties with devilled eggs? Or perhaps he’s partial to a prawn [...]
Over half the value of Britain’s troublesome pension shortfalls has been wiped away in just one month, according [...]
Trufin, a niche technology-enabled bank run by a former hedge fund boss, has just floated on the London Stock [...]
Royal Mail leapt into contention for a return to Britain’s blue-chip index after “damaging industrial action” [...]
Treasury secretary Liz Truss will this morning attack Labour's economic policies, lambasting shadow chancellor [...]
Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said today they have finalised the details of a proposed [...]
Labour's plans to nationalise core industries would add at least £176bn to the UK's national debt, the equivalent [...]
Royal Mail’s main union expects to “nail down” a final pay and pensions deal this week, ending a bitter [...]
Royal Mail's revenue lifted in the first nine months of the year as parcel volumes, especially in Europe, rose, [...]
Postal giant Royal Mail will deliver "massive" Christmas trading figures on Thursday as the threat of industrial [...]
Royal Mail pension and pay talks have delivered "substantial progress" across all four critical points, with its [...]
