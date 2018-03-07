Randgold Resources (RRS)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 6034.00p Today's change: +0.94%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 6034.00p 5 day change: +0.9%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 6034.00p 6 month change: -21.79%

Contact details

Address: 3rd Floor, Unity Chambers, 28 Halkett Street, St Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands
Phone: +44 1534 735 333
Fax: +44 1534 735 444
Website: www.randgoldresources.com

Company information

African gold mining and exploration concern, Randgold Resources, listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1997. Among major discoveries to date are the 7.5 million ounce Morila deposit and the 7 million ounce Yalea deposit in Mali, and the 4 million Tongon deposit in Cote d'Ivoire.

US markets drop as trade war threats heat up

US markets drop as trade war threats heat up

US stocks started the day on the back foot as fears of a looming trade war grew. [...]

7 March 2018
Views
173
Gold miner Randgold's shares have dropped after a weak quarter

Gold miner Randgold's shares have dropped after a weak quarter

Gold miner Randgold Resources' share price dropped after it revealed weaker production and profits in the third [...]

2 November 2017
Views
302
Ranked: The world's best performing chief executives 2017

Ranked: The world's best performing chief executives 2017

The boss of Zara’s parent firm Inditex, Pablo Isla, has been named the best-performing chief executive in the [...]

24 October 2017
Shares
3
Views
1,369
Gold prices have hit an 11-month high as North Korea tensions escalate

Gold prices have hit an 11-month high as North Korea tensions escalate

London-listed gold miners shot up after gold hit an 11-month high today, as investors flocked to safe haven assets [...]

4 September 2017
Shares
8
Views
506
Randgold proves it's still on track with a huge rise in first-half profit

Randgold proves it's still on track with a huge rise in first-half profit

Randgold Resources revealed its half-year profits jumped more than 50 per cent, which sent shares climbing and [...]

3 August 2017
Shares
4
Views
254
FTSE falls away after US jobs data disappoints

FTSE falls away after US jobs data disappoints

The FTSE 100 fell back later today after hitting all-time high in early trading. [...]

2 June 2017
Views
117
China rating downgrade drags miners on FTSE 100 down

China rating downgrade drags miners on FTSE 100 down

A downgrade on China’s sovereign debt from an influential ratings agency weighed on the FTSE 100 in Wednesday [...]

24 May 2017
Shares
2
Views
256
Solid start: Randgold's profit jumped in the first quarter

Solid start: Randgold's profit jumped in the first quarter

Gold miner Randgold Resources' profit jumped more than 30 per cent in the first quarter, but it fell from the [...]

4 May 2017
Views
89
Gold prices have found a new pocket of opportunity

Gold prices have found a new pocket of opportunity

"Don't gain the world and lose your soul; wisdom is better than silver or gold.” [...]

18 April 2017
Shares
34
Views
3,337
Miners lead the FTSE risers as gold prices increase

Miners lead the FTSE risers as gold prices increase

Gold miners are leading the FTSE 100 index today as share prices rise while the price of the metal increases on [...]

11 April 2017
Views
452
FTSE 100 closes at a new record highs as miners surge on Anglo stake

FTSE 100 closes at a new record highs as miners surge on Anglo stake

The FTSE 100 closed at a new record high of 7,415.95 as Anglo American shares surged and markets breathed a sigh [...]

16 March 2017
Views
587
Now the price of gold has fallen below $1,200

Now the price of gold has fallen below $1,200

Global commodities are taking a battering this week. After oil prices fell below the critical $50 a barrel point yesterday, [...]

10 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
342
Randgold shares soar after miner digs out boosted dividend

Randgold shares soar after miner digs out boosted dividend

Shares in Randgold have soared this morning, after the gold miner announced it was rewarding investors with a [...]

6 February 2017
Views
306
Randgold Resources expects to post record results from its Mali mine

Randgold Resources expects to post record results from its Mali mine

Randgold Resources said its flagship Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex in Mali expects to report record production [...]

30 January 2017
Views
178
Another day, another record close for the FTSE 100

Another day, another record close for the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 just about managed to close above yesterday's all-time high flat on a day of thin trading. [...]

29 December 2016
Shares
21
Views
447

Content tagged with "Randgold Resources"