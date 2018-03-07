All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 6034.00p Today's change: +0.94%
Price: 6034.00p 5 day change: +0.9%
Price: 6034.00p 6 month change: -21.79%
Address: 3rd Floor, Unity Chambers, 28 Halkett Street, St Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands
Phone: +44 1534 735 333
Fax: +44 1534 735 444
Website: www.randgoldresources.com
African gold mining and exploration concern, Randgold Resources, listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1997. Among major discoveries to date are the 7.5 million ounce Morila deposit and the 7 million ounce Yalea deposit in Mali, and the 4 million Tongon deposit in Cote d'Ivoire.
