Price: 256.50p Today's change: +0.98%
Price: 256.50p 5 day change: +0.98%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 256.50p 6 month change: +29.09%
Address: 5th Floor, Millennium Bridge House, 2 Lambeth Hill, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7002 7000
Fax: +44 (0)20 7002 7200
Website: www.oldmutual.com
One of the linchpins of the South African economy, life insurer Old Mutual moved to London and floated in 1999 to diversify away from its base. It has made acquisitions to spread its assets subsequently but the majority of earnings still come from South Africa.
