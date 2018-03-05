Old Mutual (OML)

Address: 5th Floor, Millennium Bridge House, 2 Lambeth Hill, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7002 7000
Fax: +44 (0)20 7002 7200
Website: www.oldmutual.com

One of the linchpins of the South African economy, life insurer Old Mutual moved to London and floated in 1999 to diversify away from its base. It has made acquisitions to spread its assets subsequently but the majority of earnings still come from South Africa.

February’s most widely bought and sold funds

Neil Woodford’s Woodford Equity Income continued to be widely sold by Charles Stanley Direct customers. The [...]

5 March 2018
Views
303
Saga nabs Old Mutual insurance heavyweight to head up board

Over-50's firm Saga today appointed an insurance heavyweight as its new chairman. [...]

19 February 2018
Views
411
Jacob Zuma resignation boosts dual-listed stocks

The resignation of Jacob Zuma has given dual-listed stocks a boost this morning, with miner Anglo American and [...]

15 February 2018
Views
171
Woodford-backed Burford considers bond issue after investing $1.3bn in 2017

Litigation finance firm Burford Capital, backed by investors including star fund manager Neil Woodford and Invesco, [...]

10 January 2018
Views
571
Old Mutual agrees £600m asset management sale

Wealth and insurance giant Old Mutual has agreed to sell part of its investment management business for £600m. [...]

19 December 2017
Shares
3
Views
762
The Labour danger: Pricing in the possibility of a Corbyn-led government

It has been 18 months filled with political surprises, and at a time when nothing seems to be off the cards, the [...]

12 December 2017
Shares
10
Views
2,796
Out with the Old, in with a sleepy new name: FTSE 100 giant unveils rebrand

Old Mutual today revealed the new name of the wealth management arm it is planning to spin off next year. [...]

15 November 2017
Views
748
It’s official: Transferwise closes $280m funding from top investors

One of the UK’s star fintech startups has closed a huge new funding round from top investors, including an [...]

2 November 2017
Shares
67
Views
516
Australian firms have joined the race for Old Mutual's fund management arm

Two Australian banks have joined bidders lining up for Old Mutual's fund management business as the conglomerate [...]

22 October 2017
Views
800
"Just not enough": Record pension saving won't avert disaster, say experts

Retirement saving levels have been labelled as "brutally not enough" despite work workplace pension participation [...]

28 September 2017
Shares
41
Views
487
Tight deadline set for bidders to submit offers for Old Mutual's funds arm

A tight deadline has been set for prospective suitors of Old Mutual's newly divided funds business, as tentative [...]

15 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
470
A new chapter for Old Mutual Wealth: Fund management arm to be split in two

The wealth management arm of Old Mutual, an Anglo-South African insurance and financial services business, is [...]

3 September 2017
Shares
6
Views
1,004
City Moves for 22 August 2017 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover business development, forensic accounting, property and legal eagles. Take a look at [...]

22 August 2017
Shares
26
Views
510
Old Mutual hikes dividend as profits and earnings rise

Profits at Old Mutual jumped 37 per cent in the first half, and the firm hiked its dividend by almost a third. [...]

11 August 2017
Shares
4
Views
347
The pension pitfalls of the gig economy

Our work lives are becoming increasingly malleable as millions of us turn our backs on steady nine-to-five jobs [...]

19 July 2017
Shares
13
Views
831

