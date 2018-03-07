National Grid (NG.)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 783.70p Today's change: -1.00%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 783.70p 5 day change: +0.54%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 783.70p 6 month change: -18.03%

Contact details

Address: 1-3 Strand, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7004 3000
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7004 3167
Website: www.nationalgrid.com

Company information

National Grid runs the electricity wires across Great Britain and Northern Ireland while National Grid Gas, previously known Transco and formerly part of British Gas, runs the UK's gas pipe network. The company also owns generator Niagara Mohawk in the US.

Energy network firms face lowest ever returns rate in new Ofgem proposals

Energy network firms face lowest ever returns rate in new Ofgem proposals

The companies that run Britain's energy networks could be faced with a "significantly" lower range of returns [...]

7 March 2018
Views
201
Investors ignore disruptive weather at their peril

Investors ignore disruptive weather at their peril

The "Beast from the East" closed schools, kept trains in their sidings and hit Britain's productivity. But can [...]

5 March 2018
Views
150
Britain has secured enough gas to cancel its deficit warning

Britain has secured enough gas to cancel its deficit warning

The UK's grid operator withdrew its gas deficit warning early this morning after it secured enough additional [...]

2 March 2018
Shares
2
Views
144
National Grid warns the UK's gas supplies are running low

National Grid warns the UK's gas supplies are running low

As freezing weather continues to seize the UK today, National Grid has warned Britain does not have enough gas [...]

1 March 2018
Shares
183
Views
4,558
Carillion jobs saved as power division is snapped up

Carillion jobs saved as power division is snapped up

Carillion's power contracts have been flogged to privately-owned rival J Murphy, saving 22 jobs. [...]

7 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
758
Shareholders enjoyed record dividend payouts in 2017

Shareholders enjoyed record dividend payouts in 2017

UK dividends hit a new high in 2017, boosted by a raft of special shareholder payouts, according to figures released [...]

29 January 2018
Shares
5
Views
851
National Grid hits out at Ofgem's "disappointing" Hinkley Point C proposals

National Grid hits out at Ofgem's "disappointing" Hinkley Point C proposals

National Grid has sharply criticised proposals by the energy regulator over a project to connect the Hinkley [...]

23 January 2018
Views
694
Council pension funds swallow £395m Anglian Water stake

Council pension funds swallow £395m Anglian Water stake

A £395m stake in one of Britain's biggest water companies has been bought by local council retirement funds in [...]

16 December 2017
Shares
17
Views
639
National Grid explains why UK shouldn't pylon the nationalisation bandwagon

National Grid explains why UK shouldn't pylon the nationalisation bandwagon

National Grid, the firm that runs Britain's electricity network, today hit back at claims the country would be [...]

9 November 2017
Views
1,024
The chief exec of National Grid has joined the board of Rentokil

The chief exec of National Grid has joined the board of Rentokil

John Pettigrew, the chief executive of National Grid, is to join the board of FTSE 100 pest control firm Rentokil. [...]

6 November 2017
Views
912
How foreign infrastructure investors remain interested in UK after Brexit

How foreign infrastructure investors remain interested in UK after Brexit

Big foreign investors remain interested in the UK after last year’s Brexit vote, according to the boss of Amber [...]

7 September 2017
Shares
27
Views
662
Ofgem targets savings for proposed £840m grid upgrade for Hinkley Point

Ofgem targets savings for proposed £840m grid upgrade for Hinkley Point

The energy industry watchdog is looking to reduce costs on a proposed £840m upgrade to the high-voltage grid [...]

30 August 2017
Shares
6
Views
252
The government has launched a major review of energy costs

The government has launched a major review of energy costs

The price of energy is being put under the microscope in a new probe by the government in a bid to make bills [...]

6 August 2017
Shares
50
Views
403
Shareholders in National Grid approve chief executive pay

Shareholders in National Grid approve chief executive pay

National Grid's shareholders gave the green light to its boss John Pettigrew's pay package today at the company's [...]

31 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
463
May to build bridges through new business council

May to build bridges through new business council

Business chiefs of some of the country's biggest firms will meet with Theresa May tomorrow, in the first meeting [...]

19 July 2017
Shares
24
Views
531

Content tagged with "National Grid"