Price: 783.70p Today's change: -1.00%
Price: 783.70p 5 day change: +0.54%
Price: 783.70p 6 month change: -18.03%
Address: 1-3 Strand, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7004 3000
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7004 3167
Website: www.nationalgrid.com
National Grid runs the electricity wires across Great Britain and Northern Ireland while National Grid Gas, previously known Transco and formerly part of British Gas, runs the UK's gas pipe network. The company also owns generator Niagara Mohawk in the US.
