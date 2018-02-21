Metro Bank

Metro Bank reveals first ever annual profit as deposits grow by almost half

Metro Bank today announced its first ever full-year profit, with a strong expansion seeing its assets and loans [...]

21 February 2018
Metro Bank says it will create 900 new jobs in 2018

Metro Bank today said it will create almost 900 new jobs over the course of 2018 as it swims against the tide [...]

9 February 2018
Profit surges at Metro Bank as increase in deposits boosts challenger

Metro Bank announced a 10 per cent rise in deposits during the third quarter as 79,000 new customers joined the [...]

25 October 2017
UK banks are planning to close a record number of branches this year

The UK is set for a record number of branch closures this year, according to a new analysis. [...]

23 August 2017
City Moves for 9 August 2017 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover commercial real estate, legal eagles and banking IT. Take a look at these movers and [...]

9 August 2017
Metro Bank's shares are flying after its £278m capital raise

Metro Bank’s share price leapt up six per cent today after the challenger completed a £278m capital raise and [...]

26 July 2017
Metro Bank founder: I'm stumping up £10m for £300m stock market raise

Challenger Metro Bank revealed plans to raise almost £300m from the stock market after unveiling its fourth successive [...]

25 July 2017
Big UK banks slip down global ranking, but challengers make up ground

Big UK banks are suffering compared with international rivals, according to a ranking of the world’s 1,000 largest [...]

3 July 2017
Metro Bank just bought a portfolio of buy to let mortgages for £600m

Metro Bank, the trendy challenger best known for the bowls of dog biscuits it leaves around its stores, says it [...]

2 June 2017
UK retail banks with the best (and worst) reputations revealed

The reputation of UK retail banks is growing, with Nationwide, Virgin Money and Halifax leading the way. [...]

31 May 2017
Four lollipops for one account? Metro Bank hails its return on investment

As Metro Bank approaches its seventh birthday, the lender today celebrated the opening of its one millionth [...]

3 May 2017
Metro Bank shares drop despite posting record deposit growth

Metro Bank has reported record deposit growth in the first quarter of this year, with lending also increasing. [...]

26 April 2017
Does the FTSE 250 really reflect British economic health?

Forget the ‘FTSE 100’ stock market index of the UK’s very largest companies – it is the next block of [...]

14 March 2017
Metro Bank boss: I want to build a bank my kids would be proud of

Metro Bank announced its full-year results this morning, revealing it had grown closer to getting out of the red [...]

22 February 2017
Metro Bank crept further out of the red in 2016

Metro Bank revealed this morning it had taken a leap closer to turning an annual profit during 2016. [...]

22 February 2017
