Metro Bank today announced its first ever full-year profit, with a strong expansion seeing its assets and loans [...]
Metro Bank today said it will create almost 900 new jobs over the course of 2018 as it swims against the tide [...]
Metro Bank announced a 10 per cent rise in deposits during the third quarter as 79,000 new customers joined the [...]
The UK is set for a record number of branch closures this year, according to a new analysis. [...]
Today's City Moves cover commercial real estate, legal eagles and banking IT. Take a look at these movers and [...]
Metro Bank’s share price leapt up six per cent today after the challenger completed a £278m capital raise and [...]
Challenger Metro Bank revealed plans to raise almost £300m from the stock market after unveiling its fourth successive [...]
Big UK banks are suffering compared with international rivals, according to a ranking of the world’s 1,000 largest [...]
Metro Bank, the trendy challenger best known for the bowls of dog biscuits it leaves around its stores, says it [...]
The reputation of UK retail banks is growing, with Nationwide, Virgin Money and Halifax leading the way. [...]
As Metro Bank approaches its seventh birthday, the lender today celebrated the opening of its one millionth [...]
Metro Bank has reported record deposit growth in the first quarter of this year, with lending also increasing. [...]
Forget the ‘FTSE 100’ stock market index of the UK’s very largest companies – it is the next block of [...]
Metro Bank announced its full-year results this morning, revealing it had grown closer to getting out of the red [...]
Metro Bank revealed this morning it had taken a leap closer to turning an annual profit during 2016. [...]
