All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 224.70p Today's change: +4.03%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 224.70p 5 day change: +4.51%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 224.70p 6 month change: +9.08%
Address: 11th Floor, Colmore Plaza, 20 Colmore Circus Queensway, Birmingham, West Midlands
Phone: +44 (0) 121 296 2800
Fax: +44 (0) 121 296 2839
Website: www.melroseplc.net
Melrose, a specialist manufacturing investor, first floated on AIM in 2003 with the strategy of acquiring businesses whose operational performance can be improved to create shareholder value. The group moved to London's main exchange in December 2005.
The clock is ticking on industrial turnaround specialist Melrose as the firm enters its final week to revise [...]
Engineering giant GKN, which is currently trying to fend off a £7.4bn bid from turnaround investor Melrose Industries, [...]
Shareholders in turnaround firm Melrose Industries voted almost unanimously in favour of a £7.4bn hostile [...]
Engineering giant GKN, which is currently trying to fend off a £7.4bn bid from turnaround investor Melrose Industries, [...]
GKN has confirmed it has held talks with Dana Incorporated over a potential sale of its driveline unit. [...]
Conservative politician Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands, has written to business secretary Greg Clark [...]
Turnaround group Melrose Industries has stumbled across another potential hurdle to buying out engineering giant [...]
Engineering giant GKN revealed profit in 2017 more than doubled as it battles against a £7.4bn hostile bid [...]
Industrial turnaround specialist Melrose has received regulatory approval in the US and Canada for its £7.4bn [...]
A senior civil servant in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) has confirmed ministers [...]
Melrose is ploughing ahead with its hostile bid for GKN despite reporting a loss for the full year. [...]
Beleaguered engineering giant GKN has published its formal letter today attempting to sway shareholders from [...]
GKN is expected to offer shareholders a cash payout during the upcoming week as it seeks to fight off a hostile [...]
Activist hedge fund Elliott Capital Advisors has established a chunky stake in Sky, as the media behemoth prepares [...]
GKN has rejected an increased £7.4bn offer from industrial turnaround specialist Melrose after the firm ramped up [...]
Content tagged with "Melrose Industries"