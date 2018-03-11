Melrose Industries (MRO)

Price: 224.70p Today's change: +4.03%

Price: 224.70p 5 day change: +4.51%

Price: 224.70p 6 month change: +9.08%

Address: 11th Floor, Colmore Plaza, 20 Colmore Circus Queensway, Birmingham, West Midlands
Phone: +44 (0) 121 296 2800
Fax: +44 (0) 121 296 2839
Website: www.melroseplc.net

Melrose, a specialist manufacturing investor, first floated on AIM in 2003 with the strategy of acquiring businesses whose operational performance can be improved to create shareholder value. The group moved to London's main exchange in December 2005.

Melrose mulls sweetening its bid for GKN as the deadline nears

The clock is ticking on industrial turnaround specialist Melrose as the firm enters its final week to revise [...]

11 March 2018
GKN seals $6.1bn Dana auto tie-up deal to dampen Melrose takeover hopes

Engineering giant GKN, which is currently trying to fend off a £7.4bn bid from turnaround investor Melrose Industries, [...]

9 March 2018
Melrose shareholders give the green light to £7.4bn GKN bid

Shareholders in turnaround firm Melrose Industries voted almost unanimously in favour of a £7.4bn hostile [...]

8 March 2018
GKN close to deal with Dana in move which could scupper Melrose bid

Engineering giant GKN, which is currently trying to fend off a £7.4bn bid from turnaround investor Melrose Industries, [...]

7 March 2018
GKN confirms it is in talks with US firm Dana over a sale of its auto unit

GKN has confirmed it has held talks with Dana Incorporated over a potential sale of its driveline unit. [...]

2 March 2018
A senior Tory politician has raised more concerns over Melrose's GKN bid

Conservative politician Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands, has written to business secretary Greg Clark [...]

1 March 2018
Advisory group warns Melrose shareholders against hostile bid for GKN

Turnaround group Melrose Industries has stumbled across another potential hurdle to buying out engineering giant [...]

27 February 2018
GKN's profits have soared amid its battle with Melrose

Engineering giant GKN revealed profit in 2017 more than doubled as it battles against a £7.4bn hostile bid [...]

27 February 2018
Melrose's bid for GKN has been approved by US and Canadian regulators

Industrial turnaround specialist Melrose has received regulatory approval in the US and Canada for its £7.4bn [...]

26 February 2018
Ministers are assessing Melrose's bid for GKN over security concerns

A senior civil servant in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) has confirmed ministers [...]

21 February 2018
Melrose presses on with GKN bid despite reporting a loss for the year

Melrose is ploughing ahead with its hostile bid for GKN despite reporting a loss for the full year. [...]

20 February 2018
GKN condemns Melrose's "low price and high risk" offer as clock is ticking

Beleaguered engineering giant GKN has published its formal letter today attempting to sway shareholders from [...]

15 February 2018
GKN to offer cash to investors in plan to fend off Melrose bid

GKN is expected to offer shareholders a cash payout during the upcoming week as it seeks to fight off a hostile [...]

11 February 2018
Activist Elliott moves Sky into the crosshairs

Activist hedge fund Elliott Capital Advisors has established a chunky stake in Sky, as the media behemoth prepares [...]

28 January 2018
GKN rejects Melrose's hostile £7.4bn bid

GKN has rejected an increased £7.4bn offer from industrial turnaround specialist Melrose after the firm ramped up [...]

17 January 2018
