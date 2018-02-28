Man Group (EMG)

Address: Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7144 1000
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7144 1923
Website: www.mangroupplc.com

As markets have become volatile so hedge fund managers have become more important and Man has proved a popular choice having made returns of 12% plus in the midst of the worst of the recent downturn. The group provides alternative investment products and is also one of the world's largest futures brokers employing over 4,000 people in 16 countries.

Man Group has smashed through $100bn under management with record inflows

Asset manager and hedge fund house Man Group has broken through the $100bn under management barrier, as it today [...]

28 February 2018
Views
235
Activist short-selling fell in 2017 as hedgies dug for overvalued stock

The number of short-selling campaigns which activist investors ran last year fell dramatically, according to new [...]

25 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
332
This UK firm has just launched China's first foreign-owned quant hedge fund

Man Group, the City-headquartered investment firm, has just launched its first hedge fund in China. [...]

11 December 2017
Shares
11
Views
338
Man oh man: Man Group's funds under management have rocketed

Man (Group) certainly need not live on bread alone, as the investment manager this morning reported a massive [...]

1 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
329
City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover property lending, alternative finance and exporting. Take a look at these movers and [...]

21 June 2017
Shares
21
Views
220
City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover insurance, investment management and homeware manufacturing. Take a look at these movers [...]

26 April 2017
Shares
9
Views
293
Man Group shares jump on $3bn of net inflows

Investment management firm Man Group’s shares jumped today as the firm reported net inflows of $3bn (£2.3bn) [...]

20 April 2017
Views
280
Man Group disappoints investors

Hedge fund Man Group disappointed investors with pre-tax losses of $272m for 2016 this morning, largely driven [...]

1 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
280
Man Group completes deal to buy Aalto Invest

Investment management giant Man Group has completed its buyout of property investment firm Aalto Invest, a "key [...]

3 January 2017
Views
423
Man Group announces $100m share buyback

Man Group has this morning revealed details of a proposed $100m (£81.5m) share buyback. [...]

20 October 2016
Views
345
Man Group buys Aalto to launch new private markets business

Man Group has had a busy morning - the investment firm reported increased funds under management and announced [...]

14 October 2016
Shares
45
Views
686
Manny-less Man Group shakes up senior management team under new chief exec

Hedge fund Man Group has announced a management shake-up after chief executive Manny Roman was poached by Pimco. [...]

2 September 2016
Views
266
Profits and shares fall at hedge fund that's about to lose its Man

Hedge fund company Man Group today committed itself to the UK as it reported a large drop in profits for the first [...]

26 July 2016
Views
246
Manny leaves Man Group: Arsenal and Remain supporter heading for Pimco

On 30 April, as Arsenal faced Norwich at the Emirates Stadium, fans staged a protest with some targeting long-serving [...]

20 July 2016
Views
182
Man oh man: Pimco poaches Man Group chief executive Manny Roman

Investment group Pimco has raided rival Man Group for its new leader. [...]

20 July 2016
Shares
29
Views
638

