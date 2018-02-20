All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 4590.00p Today's change: +0.37%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 4590.00p 5 day change: +2.05%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 4590.00p 6 month change: +20.98%
Address: Broadwater Park, Denham, Buckinghamshire
Phone: +44 (0) 1895 512000
Fax: +44 (0) 1895 512 101
Website: www.ihgplc.com
InterContinental, formerly part of the Six Continents leisure group, is a hotel group that pioneered a new strategy by selling many of its hotels and signing long term management contracts. It has more than 3,600 hotels and 537,500 rooms in a 100 countries. In 2005 the group sold its interest in soft drinks firm Britvic, enabling it to concentrate purely on the hotel business.
Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group's shares were the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 this morning [...]
Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) revealed sales grew in the third quarter despite a challenging [...]
London tourism boosted Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), providing a bright spot in [...]
Richard Solomons, the chief executive of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), will step down at the end of June [...]
InterContinental Hotels Group is approaching 2017 with confidence after dishing up a chunky pay-out for investors [...]
Chinese insurance giant Anbang has denied it is eyeing up the FTSE 100-listed hotels chain InterContinental [...]
Worldwide hotel chain, InterContinental Hotels, which owns brands including the Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, [...]
Alistair Meadows has been appointed head of UK Capital Markets at JLL where he will oversee the strategic direction [...]
Shares in Intercontinental Hotels edged lower this morning, as it said some of its markets had suffered due to [...]
InterContinental Hotels' share price jumped 4.7 per cent this morning as the group revealed plans for a $1.5bn [...]
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), the world's largest hotel provider by number of rooms, became swept up in [...]
The FTSE 100 is swinging between minor gains and falls this morning as Whitbread and InterContinental Hotels [...]
You could almost hear the sighs of exasperation around the City this week as yet another review of boardroom pay [...]
Shareholders’ hopes will be raised after InterContinental Hotels Group said it had sold the InterContinental [...]
Full-year revenue at InterContinental Hotels Group fell 2.4 per cent to $1.85bn (£1.2bn), down from $1.9bn a [...]
Content tagged with "InterContinental Hotels Group"