Inmarsat (ISAT)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 432.70p Today's change: -6.73%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 432.70p 5 day change: -6.52%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 432.70p 6 month change: -32.97%

Contact details

Address: 99 City Road, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)20 77281000
Fax: +44 (0)20 7728 1044
Website: www.inmarsat.com

Company information

Inmarsat is a provider of global mobile satellite communications services via a network of satellites, offering solutions for users in the maritime, land and aeronautical industries.

Inmarsat shares fall as it cuts dividend to propel in-flight Wi-Fi drive

Inmarsat shares fall as it cuts dividend to propel in-flight Wi-Fi drive

 Inmarsat said this morning it had cuts its dividend to 20 cents a share in order to propel investment in its [...]

9 March 2018
Views
438
These are the stocks to long and short following Italy's election

These are the stocks to long and short following Italy's election

Italy's general election today could have profound consequences on European markets, and certain stocks will be [...]

4 March 2018
Views
522
Inmarsat shares rocket before sinking on earnings shrink

Inmarsat shares rocket before sinking on earnings shrink

Shares in British satellite giant Inmarsat today plummeted after initially rocketing on third-quarter sales growth. [...]

9 November 2017
Views
1,328
Challenges and unpredictability aplenty for Inmarsat as shares dip

Challenges and unpredictability aplenty for Inmarsat as shares dip

Satellite firm Inmarsat warned on a challenging market and an unpredictable outlook today, sending shares sliding [...]

3 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
827
Britain is still reaching for the stars

Britain is still reaching for the stars

The UK is known the world over as a nation of explorers: from Sir Walter Raleigh to David Livingstone, Sir Ranulph [...]

5 June 2017
Shares
10
Views
656
FTSE 250 reaches record high boosted by telecoms

FTSE 250 reaches record high boosted by telecoms

The FTSE 250 hit a record high today, with a push from the telecoms sector helping it outperform the FTSE 100. [...]

22 May 2017
Views
210
UK stocks propped up by US jobs data as Pearson investors book returns

UK stocks propped up by US jobs data as Pearson investors book returns

UK stocks ended the day slightly up as Britain's blue-chip index was given a boost by Pearson publishing some [...]

5 May 2017
Shares
1
Views
159
Inmarsat pledges to review its executive pay after sting from shareholders

Inmarsat pledges to review its executive pay after sting from shareholders

Executive pay was under the spotlight again yesterday as satellite firm Inmarsat said it will review its approach [...]

5 May 2017
Views
621
Superfast broadband... on a plane? Inmarsat treats BA passengers

Superfast broadband... on a plane? Inmarsat treats BA passengers

Inmarsat shares jumped over six per cent this morning after announcing a landmark tie-up BA that it is to be [...]

8 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
1,071
Airlines save $3bn by better embracing satellite technology

Airlines save $3bn by better embracing satellite technology

Satellite firm Inmarsat said today its technology has saved airlines $3bn by enabling planes to fly closer [...]

7 March 2017
Shares
3
Views
286
BT and Inmarsat freefall hit hedge fund Lansdowne

BT and Inmarsat freefall hit hedge fund Lansdowne

One of London's oldest and most highly-respected hedge funds was hit by the poor performance of shares in BT and [...]

17 February 2017
Views
2,098
Here's why Inmarsat's shares have sky-rocketed

Here's why Inmarsat's shares have sky-rocketed

Shares in satellite group Inmarsat reached for skies today after revealing better than expected third quarter [...]

3 November 2016
Views
459
Vodafone and Inmarsat team up on Internet of Things

Vodafone and Inmarsat team up on Internet of Things

Telecoms firm Vodafone and satellite operator Inmarsat have teamed up to connect things in remote parts of the [...]

18 October 2016
Shares
20
Views
481
Inmarsat on the search for next generation of space engineers

Inmarsat on the search for next generation of space engineers

British satellite company Inmarsat has launched an attempt to find the next generation of so-called space pioneers. [...]

22 September 2016
Views
212
What will Inmarsat do with its bond placing proceeds?

What will Inmarsat do with its bond placing proceeds?

Satellite company Inmarsat reached for the sky and succeeded as it successfully placed $650m of convertible debt. [...]

1 September 2016
Views
260

Content tagged with "Inmarsat"