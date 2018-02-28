HBOS

Lawyer in Lloyds HBOS investor action asks judge to send "firm message"

Lawyers acting for Lloyds Banking Group investors in a £550m legal action over its handling of the 2008 purchase [...]

28 February 2018
Noel Edmonds complains to advertising watchdog about Lloyds Bank adverts

Television presenter Noel Edmonds has complained to the advertising watchdog about Lloyds Bank’s adverts, opening [...]

15 February 2018
Noel Edmonds secures litigation funding for Lloyds HBOS legal battle

TV presenter Noel Edmonds has secured millions of pounds of litigation funding for a legal battle with Lloyds [...]

31 January 2018
No deal: Noel Edmonds' offer to accept £10m compensation refused by Lloyds

TV star Noel Edmonds offered to accept £10m in compensation from Lloyds Banking Group in relation to the HBOS [...]

12 December 2017
HBOS emergency funding disclosure not needed in Lloyds deal, court hears

Investors in Lloyds bank at the time of its merger with HBOS did not need to be told about emergency funding provided [...]

30 November 2017
UK's top accounting watchdog wants more powers following KPMG-HBOS probe

The top accounting watchdog in the UK has called for accountants to be held to higher standards when auditing [...]

30 November 2017
Ex-Lloyds head knew HBOS could be nationalised, denies government pressure

Lloyds TSB's former chief executive Eric Daniels took to the witness stand to deny that the bank had been pressured [...]

6 November 2017
Government did not force Lloyds to buy HBOS, ex-finance boss tells court

The government did not force Lloyds TSB to buy HBOS at the height of the financial crisis, the High Court heard [...]

25 October 2017
Sir Hector Sants to give secret evidence in Lloyds-HBOS court case

Sir Hector Sants, the former head of the financial regulator, will give secret evidence in a High Court trial [...]

23 October 2017
City watchdog Bailey put "significant pressure" on Lloyds to give HBOS loan

Top City watchdog Andrew Bailey put “significant pressure” on Lloyds Bank to extend a massive rescue loan [...]

19 October 2017
Lloyds shareholders "mugged" by decision to take over ailing HBOS

Lloyds Bank shareholders were "mugged" after the bank "rushed" through the takeover of ailing lender HBOS, the [...]

18 October 2017
Noel Edmonds claims publication of leaked FCA report would sink RBS

The publication of a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) report on Royal Bank of Scotland’s Global Restructuring [...]

27 September 2017
Former Lloyds bosses and top City watchdog to face grilling in HBOS case

Former Lloyds bosses and the former top City regulator face days of questioning in court next month as a much-anticipated [...]

24 September 2017
KPMG has been cleared of wrongdoing over its 2007 HBOS audit

KPMG has been absolved of responsibility by the accounting watchdog over its auditing of HBOS in the run-up to [...]

19 September 2017
Noel Edmonds secures litigation funding for Lloyds Bank legal battle

TV celebrity Noel Edmonds has revealed he has secured litigation funding for his £300m claim against Lloyds Banking [...]

10 September 2017
