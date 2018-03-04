All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1720.50p Today's change: +0.41%
Price: 1720.50p 5 day change: +1.62%
Price: 1720.50p 6 month change: +22.28%
Address: One College Square South, Anchor Road, Bristol,London,United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 117 900 9000
Fax:
Website: www.hl.co.uk
Bristol-based investment management firm Hargreaves Lansdown was founded in 1981 by chartered accountants Peter Hargreaves and Stephen Lansdown. The company owns one of Britain's biggest so-called fund supermarkets, a low-cost platform that allows investors to buy a wide range of funds from investment houses. The group has around £8.3bn of assets under administration on behalf of private investors.
