All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 280.20p Today's change: -0.28%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 280.20p 5 day change: +2.41%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 280.20p 6 month change: +9.03%
Address: Citygate, St James Boulevard, Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)19 1261 1819
Fax: +44 (0)19 1269 5901
Website: www.graingerplc.co.uk
Grainger is a specialist residential company. Founded in 1912, Grainger Trust acquires, develops and trades residential and commercial property assets via offices around the UK. The company acquired a number of tenanted estates during the 1970s from institutions such as British Coal, British Rail and Reckitt & Colman, which has helped it become one of the UK's leading residential property investment businesses.
Today's City Moves cover banking, London commerce and property. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]
Today's City Moves cover investment management, residential property and the business of charities. Take a look [...]
Investors in the publisher behind the i newspaper, The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post are expected to call for [...]
Grainger has posted a jump in rents as the residential landlord presses ahead with its expansion into the UK's [...]
Grainger and Dutch pension fund APG have bought a large residential estate near Kew Bridge in west London for [...]
Residential landlord Grainger has sold off its equity release division to two private equity firms in a £325m [...]
Property titan Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) held its annual charity triathlon on Friday at Dorney Lake near Windsor. [...]
RESIDENTIAL landlord Grainger has bought a portfolio of homes in London’s golden postcodes of Kensington and [...]
Content tagged with "Grainger"