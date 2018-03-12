Google

Lego builds its way to top of UK consumer brand rankings

Danish toymaker Lego has been voted the UK’s number one consumer brand in a survey of British shoppers. [...]

12 March 2018
Should we tax internet giants by where their customers are?

Imagine if the British public were to start hearing headlines warning that the profits of iconic names like Rolls-Royce [...]

9 March 2018
'Megged: Premier League faces TV rights own goal

The Premier League has booted a decision on unsold TV rights packages into next month, as it faces being forced [...]

7 March 2018
The bidding war for Amazon’s HQ2 is a race to the bottom

When Amazon announced it was accepting proposals from cities interested in hosting its second US headquarters [...]

6 March 2018
SEO opportunity still there for PR agencies. But will they take it?

If you’re new to search marketing, how Google – by far the most dominant search engine in the UK – decides [...]

6 March 2018
Two rules to rule them all: Watch out for companies with dual class shares

Despite the relentless push towards corporate governance, one trend is going against the tide, threatening the [...]

6 March 2018
Beware the real Beast from the East: Chinese tech giants

The last week has seen the UK battered by the worst snow we’ve seen in years, thanks to freezing temperatures [...]

5 March 2018
2017 company earnings in graphs

Each week during the earnings season, Charles Stanley Earnings Tracker looks at reported earnings from major markets [...]

2 March 2018
Does WPP's worst year since the recession spell trouble ahead for adland?

Does WPP reporting its worst year since the 2009 recession indicate troubling times ahead for adland? [...]

2 March 2018
DEBATE: Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit?

Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit? [...]

26 February 2018
Tech giants facing UK tax shake-up

Some of the world's largest tech firms are set to face a significant tax shake-up from the UK government. [...]

22 February 2018
The 'big tech' backlash: What next for Google, Facebook and Amazon?

In recent months it has felt like the tide is turning against big tech. Google has been fined for market abuse [...]

22 February 2018
Brussels vows to push ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants

Brussels is pushing ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple. [...]

20 February 2018
Big, bold, and bionic: The future of commerical creativity

Last week, heads turned again in Adland, as Unilever marketer Keith Weed became the latest industry name to threaten [...]

19 February 2018
This company's shares are soaring after nabbing Goldman Sachs as broker

The weight of investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is a force to be reckoned with, and Learning Technologies [...]

16 February 2018
