All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 262.20p Today's change: +1.51%
Price: 262.20p 5 day change: -0.68%
Price: 262.20p 6 month change: -7.22%
Address: The Manor, Manor Royal, Crawley, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1293 554 400
Fax:
Website: www.g4s.com
Group 4 Securicor was formed in July 2004 when top international security firms Securicor and Group 4 merged. The combined company is now the world's number one security firm, operating in more than 100 countries around the world with over 340,000 employees. It operates in three key sectors: Security Services, Security Systems and Cash Services.
